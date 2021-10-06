During the last Nintendo Direct it was announced that a presentation focused on revealing the new content for Animal Crossing: New Horizons it will take place in October. Well, Today the exact time and date for this event expected by millions of people has been confirmed.

According to Nintendo, The Animal Crossing Direct will take place on October 15 at 9:00 AM (Mexico City time). Here we will have 20 minutes of new information related to the November update, the content that will arrive in the future, and the appearance of some animals expected by the fans.

[Announcement]

The #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Direct will air on Oct. 15 at 7am PT! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of information about the content coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November. #ACNH pic.twitter.com/gc7rfFoxpk – Isabelle (@animalcrossing) October 6, 2021

Previous leaks have indicated that Brewster and a cafeteria will be the next additions to the game. Unlike seen in New Leaf, this character will not have his own installation, but his shop would be located inside the Museum. We only have to wait a couple of days for detailed information on this new content.

On related topics, Sora is the latest DLC character to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Editor’s Note:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons It’s one of the best-selling games on the Switch, so the dearth of new content we’ve seen this year is disappointing. Hopefully this has a good solution with this presentation. In the same way, it is important to mention that, eventually, this title will stop receiving updates and everything will be limited to a cycle of constant repetition.

