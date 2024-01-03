Children on a parade of the Kings, in a file photo. JUAN BARBOSA

The Animal Association against Abuse in Elche (AACME) has sent a letter to the Councilor for Celebrations of the Elche City Council, Inmaculada Mora, to demand the “immediate stoppage” of the animal exhibition planned for the Three Kings Parade in compliance of the Law on the Protection of Animal Rights and Welfare. In the letter they insist that it is an “inadequate” sample of the animals “incompatible with their nature” and that, therefore, “it violates their well-being.”

The animal activists from Elche announce that they will report to the City Council for the announced use of camels in the parade, as well as any animal that is kept during the tour at the proposal of the new local government of the Popular Party and Vox. As indicated in the letter, this failure to comply with law 7/2023 of March 28 in its article 65 regarding pilgrimages, holiday events, nativity scenes, parades and processions would cause the initiation of “legal actions” by the association against the corporation. municipal providing the evidence that will inevitably be given during the tour collected by the ASCME recording team.

Furthermore, they assure that the decision to exhibit animals in the parade “is contrary to the general thinking of the citizens of Elche and all of Spain since this type of events with animals has been almost completely suppressed throughout the country.” The association insists that, in this way, an image of “involution” of Elche will be projected, so they hope that the city council ends up canceling the use of animals in the parade so that the event takes place free of abuse.

Municipal sources, however, have responded to this medium that the city council has all the permits to be able to take the animals in the parade. They insist that the Elche Celebrations department has “everything in order and in order as required by law” and point out that they are in the same line as other municipalities such as Alcoi, governed by the PSPV-PSOE and Compromís.

Elche already mobilized in 2015, with a government formed by PSOE, Compromís and Ilicitanos por Elche, to prevent the use of animals in events such as circuses. The plenary session of the Elche city council, with the abstention at the time of the Partido Popular, Ciudadanos and Partido de Elche, carried out a motion presented by the Valencian party for the municipality to commit to the defense of animal rights, recognized in the Universal Declaration of Animal Rights, and not grant any performance permits to circuses that use animals in their shows.

From the municipal group of Compromís per Elx they have conveyed to this medium their regret that the government of the mayor, Pablo Ruz, (PP) and Vox abandon the perspective of animal welfare that the progressive government of PSOE and Compromís had previously followed with the cavalcade of Kings. The spokesperson for the group, Esther Díez, insists that during her mandate they had shown that it was possible to offer a quality show without having to use animals in the parade. Ella Díaz points out that “using animals in this type of shows means removing them from their habitat and subjecting them to a stressful situation, as a result of the noise.”