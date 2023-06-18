At the gates of the Kalamata Port Authority, on the shores of the Ionian Sea, the anguish of the relatives or friends of the victims of the shipwreck early Wednesday morning off the Greek coast is palpable. Dozens of people line up again this Friday in the hope that when they enter the building someone will clarify what has become of their relatives. Outside there is no one to attend to them. After the sinking of the fishing boat Adriana off the Greek coast, where up to 750 people are suspected to have been crowded, only 78 bodies were recovered and 104 men were rescued. There is no trace of the rest, including children and women, in what the EU has already described as the worst migratory tragedy on the Mediterranean route. “I’m looking for my cousin,” says Syrian Ahmad T., in his thirties, as he waits to enter the facility.

Family members wait by the entrance, in a line or sitting nearby after asking for time to respect the order of arrival. Beginning early Thursday, shortly after the news of the tragedy broke, Greek-speaking youngsters from Egypt have been coming to the site to help Arab families with red tape related to the missing or deceased. A part of the migrants on the ship, which left Libya with the intention of reaching Italy, are of that nationality, as are the nine detainees accused of human trafficking. There were also Syrians and Pakistanis on the ship. The Egyptian volunteers stay until the last relative leaves, while qualified interpreters come and go to assist with the procedures. Every once in a while, a Coast Guard officer comes out of the offices and ushers people inside who are waiting on the street.

Once inside, those who know how to read Greek are allowed to see the long-awaited list with the names of the 104 rescued men and a coast guard agent reads it to the rest. A list in which there are no women or children, who are suspected of being in the ship’s hold. Relatives are warned that the spelling of the names may not be correct, as they have been transcribed as pronounced by the survivors. All of them are warned that the list is not public and are strongly requested not to photograph it or try to copy it; The Coast Guard insistently repeats that it is not definitive – the search operation for possible survivors with boats and a helicopter continues this Saturday in waters to the southwest of the Peloponnese. Although hope is fading, no names have been added since Wednesday because the rescue operation has not located any survivors since then. For Ahmad T., who has traveled to Greece from the United Kingdom, the wait ends with bad news: the name of his cousin is not among the survivors.

Officers point families to several names that they believe may be misspelled, making identification difficult. Confusion and anxiety spread among family members. Ahmed Scepeen, a burly Egyptian, has gone to the Port Authority looking for his brother and has later received an avalanche of wasaps asking him to check dozens of names of relatives of friends or acquaintances. He hasn’t found his brother on the list either. He has moved to Kalamata from Athens and offers his old car to whomever he needs to go to the doctor, to the court or to get food.

After checking the names, many begin the process to officially register their family member as missing. They are asked for their full name, date of birth, parents’ names, a contact telephone number and a recent photo. In addition, physical characteristics that can help identify the person are requested, such as piercing, tattoos, scars or prostheses. Also included in the file is whether they wear glasses, the color of their eyes and hair, the names of the wife and children, their complexion and approximately how many kilos they weigh. If they wear jewelry or watches. They are also asked for information on whether they were traveling alone or accompanied by friends or relatives. Some have been asked if their relatives brought any pets and how they were dressed when boarding. Others are not asked so many details. These procedures end without the relatives receiving any document or file number of the victims they are looking for. “It goes by name”, they told Said, who is Syrian, when he asked for it.

Shipwreck survivors wait to be transferred to a field near Athens, in the port of Kalamata on Friday. John Liakos (Time News/AP/Lapresse)

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Tarek is one of those who leaves the building with a smile. He has arrived from Italy together with a group of Egyptians like him. Seeing the list, he has immediately recognized the name of his brother. The relatives who had this luck on Thursday were able to go to greet their loved ones at the port, but since Friday morning the survivors have been in Malakasa, a refugee camp located 50 kilometers from Athens. Tarek, joy written all over his face, says that driving there will be the least of his problems now that he knows his brother is alive.

Along with the uniformed coast guards who fill in the data, there are several men in civilian clothes who supervise the operation. One of them, a skinny man with a graying beard and friendly demeanor, is a police captain assigned to the disaster response unit, made up of officials from different Greek administrations. On Friday, he explained that Greece is “following international protocols” to be able to broaden the search to also include the countries of origin of the people being sought. Thus, relatives who go to Kalamata can provide their DNA to compare it with possible victims, but channels will also be set up so that those who cannot travel to Greece can do so at the embassies closest to their homes.

DNA tests

The 78 bodies recovered are yet to be identified and are awaiting DNA tests. At the Port Authority, they take samples from siblings or parents who are looking for their own, since in the case of other degrees of kinship the result may not be conclusive. Meanwhile, the bodies are in Sjistó, on the outskirts of Athens, in an industrial area, very close to another refugee camp. The law establishes that the corpses that are autopsied must be in the morgue 40 days before receiving burial. But there is an exception to bury them earlier if the morgue does not have enough space, something that the Hellenic Executive could claim in this case due to the number of bodies.

For those who are still waiting for information from the victims, the Red Cross has set up two telephone numbers that can be called both from Greece and from abroad. However, there are complaints that it is difficult to contact such numbers.

Despite the slowness of the process, Isa Krischke, who has worked for years in Greece for a local organization that assists the families of missing migrants, explains that in the shipwreck of the Adriana Care for family members is working better than on previous occasions. “Media pressure is forcing the authorities to comply with what the law establishes,” she says. Krischke, who regularly handles similar cases on the Greek islands, immediately traveled to Kalamata when he learned of the disaster. There he has since received dozens of calls from distraught people who could not find out if his relatives are alive.

The humanitarian worker complains that “although the law establishes that DNA tests can be sent from the country of origin”, the results rarely arrive. And she adds: “Many times the bodies are buried without a DNA sample having been taken in Greece either. It usually depends on an arbitrary decision of the coroner and in non-media cases it is not carried out”.

In the case of the fishing Adriana, it will not even be possible to know exactly how many people are missing because it has sunk 4,000 meters deep, in a deep trench in the Mediterranean. Hundreds of people in Egypt, Syria, Pakistan and Europe are waiting for Greece to publish the list to see if the name they are looking for is among those rescued.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.