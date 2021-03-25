“The first days at Masterchef I said, ‘I want to go. I don’t want to be here anymore. It’s not for me. I don’t have to endure an attack ‘”, admits Daniela Viaggiamari, the 2.7 million influencer on Instagram who won the public’s charm with the funny videos with his daughter, Isabella.

Is about Dani la chepi, as the universe has known sincemanaged to conform to the most famous kitchen on television.

“First I didn’t want to go to the program because I don’t cook, I do not like to cook. I said ‘Being on a show when I’m not even having fun? I’m going to do flipcharts’ “, he reveals about his doubts before joining the contest.” When they called me I said no several times. Then I thought that maybe it was useful to me and I ended up saying yes “, admits who tonight, with a gray apron, defines if he goes to the elimination gala on Sunday or continues in the competition.

In full action. Cooking against the clock in the cooking contest.

You have to know how to listen, investigate, read, be humble to be in this competition and put your ego aside ”, says who competed alongside figures like Alex Caniggia, Claudia Fontán, Candela Vetrano or Juanse in the reality show hosted by Santiago del Moro.

In the program, Chepi brings out her personality: she defines herself as “cheeky” and “launched”, she never keeps what she thinks and shows herself as a neighborhood girl proud of living in Boulogne, San Isidro.

.“I have a community of followers on Instagram and Facebook, but those are my people, the ones who choose to see me every day, whoHe gets up and asks me how I have my tooth, helps me choose my clothes … it’s like a friendship, “he says about the massive exposure that the Telefé cycle gave him.”But then there is the rest of the country that does not know me, who does not use Instagram, is not interested in what I do … whoever sees me on the program and sees that I want to stand up to the judges does not understand anything. My people shit with laughter because they know that I talk like that, I screw like that, it is my personality and not a lack of respect ”, he says.

In the last dispute, he had to duet with Alexander Caniggia, who did not follow his instructions and left them both in a tightrope.

“On the networks they put things like: ‘Poor boyfriend.’ ‘I feel sorry for him, that he respects him.’ And he was bursting with laughter. They have time to say ‘poor daughter’, poor my daughter what? ”, Is downloaded on the comments and opinions that are replicated in Twitter every time the program ends.

Before joining the program, Chepi had seen the criticism in networks of the influencer Belu Lucius in the first season. “Suddenly she reached the final and people loved her. So, do you know where people’s criticism comes from? It is done. People speak out of frustration and hatred of being in the house. It’s not about ‘I want to be on the show’, but about ‘I’m bored, what do I want to do? I am going to humiliate this person ‘”, analyzes the Sanisidrense.

One of the things that network users stand out the most is their membership of Boulogne, something that always stands out in the returns that their dishes receive from Germán Martitegui, Donato De Santis and Damián Betular, the triad of jurors.

Hug from mother to daughter. In every video that he publishes on the networks, Isa always appears and wins the love of his followers.

“Why do they have to say ‘the neighborhood is done’? They are all neighborhoods. I was born in Boulogne, I grew up in Boulogne, my best days were there when you could play hose on the sidewalk “, says Chepi.

“You don’t have to come across anyone from the neighborhood to feel proud or have memories. When I pass by the warehouse I remember when I went in and stole bookmarks. When I came home, my dad said, ‘What is this?’, And I said, ‘shh, don’t say anything, the lady didn’t notice.’ He took me to the warehouse and said: ‘give them back’. And I instantly fainted, ”he laughs.

Every time she names the father in Masterchef, Daniela Viaggamari is filled with tears. His father is hospitalized after having suffered a stroke, and the gastronomic memories of her childhood were very helpful to Chepi in the competition.

“When she was a girl, I used to prepare a sauce with bell peppers that, on the show, delighted the judges, “she remembers.”My old man loved to cook, but he made baked chicken with potatoes and in the sauce, he stepped on the bell pepper with the potato chip because we didn’t have minipimer. I did not make exotic dishes. Obviously there must be families that do, but with a different status, not only economic but with other knowledge of the world. We we went on vacation twice to Villa Gesell and Mar del PlataWe are not travelers, nor did we have money to go to restaurants ”.

After thinking about it a lot, Dani La Chepi decided to sign with Telefe for the second season of Masterchef celebrity.

The influencer imagines how her father would take the participation in Masterchef if he were not interned. “He would watch the program without a doubt. He was a guy who wanted to show all the time that he was strong, that nothing made him cry,” he says. “I imagine him standing up and saying: ‘I’m going to go buy puchos because it seems to me that afterwards he is going to close the kiosk,’ and later seeing him crying from the balcony. He was a fucking sentimentalist, it happens that we are talking about another time in which men were not supposed to cry, “he says.

In times of increasingly latent female empowerment, Chepi talks about the profile that shows the most in her participation in the successful television contest.

“People are used to seeing women married to millionaire soccer players on TV. Socially, you have to be the blonde with the perfect hands, and not the one who goes to the field and faces the guy,” he says. “They don’t want that woman because she is dangerous to the world. The young lady, on the other hand, asks for permission and forgiveness. Well then, I’m not a lady, I’m not in that group. They all rub me, “he closes with a laugh.

