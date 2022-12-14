The Angouleme festival has announced this Wednesday the cancellation of the exhibition dedicated to the work of Bastien Vivès, after requests for its cancellation followed one another on networks and the author and the organizers received various threats. Despite enjoying some recognition in the world of Franco-Belgian comics (his graphic novel the taste of chlorine received the Angouleme revelation prize in 2008), several of his works such as The melons of anger, the mind download either Little Paul they have been the subject of controversy, since they are accused of glorifying pedophilia, pedophilia, incest and rape.

Although in recent days it had been launched an online petition against exposure (which had garnered more than 100,000 signatures), the festival had initially considered that this was not a reason to change its programming. However, new threats towards the author and intimidation of the contest team members have led them to cancel it. The management of the festival —which will be held from January 26 to 29, 2023— has issued a statement in which it clarifies: “Physical threats have been made against Bastien Vivès. Therefore, it is not possible for the contest to consider that its programming could endanger an author and, potentially, within a few weeks, his assistants”. The exhibition In the eyes of Bastien Vives (Inside the eyes of Bastien Vives) was to be inaugurated at the end of January in the city of Charente on the occasion of this event, the most important in the world of comics.

French cartoonist Bastien Vivès. JOEL SAGET (AFP)

Bastien Vivès, a 38-year-old Parisian author with a successful artistic career (he studied at the prestigious Les Gobelins animation school and is edited by Casterman, which belongs to the giant Gallimard), has also received the support of the contest. “The festival considers that the work of Bastien Vivès, as a whole, falls within the scope of freedom of expression and that it corresponds to the law to draw the limits in this area and to justice to ensure its respect”, the organization has indicated in a statement. Vivès has achieved success with a varied body of work, including pornographic comics with underage characters (Little Paul), but also sophisticated graphic novels (A sister, Polina), a “French manga” (the series lastman) or the recovery of the Corto Maltese character (ocean noir2021).

