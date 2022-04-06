Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom will collaborate on the development of technologies for the manufacture of hypersonic missiles and to defend against them. The announcement was published coinciding with information by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (Darpa) that it was successful in mid-March with its second prototype, operated with the US Air Force.

The three countries announced last September that they had created a structure, Aukus, to equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. This new step offers the horizon of a collaboration that responds to China’s tests with hypersonic missiles in 2020 and Russia’s in 2019. The Pentagon has justified the delay in reporting on its test in that it did not want to increase tension in the war in Ukraine .

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov claimed on March 19 that he had successfully launched a Kinzhal projectile, causing the destruction of an arms and ammunition depot in the town of Deliatin. close to Ukraine’s borders with Romania and Moldova. It would be the first time a hypersonic missile has been used in a theater of war.

Hypersonic missiles are characterized by reaching a speed at least five times higher than that of sound, although the Russian Kinzhal is awarded ten and twenty times higher. Existing variants could reach ranges of between 2,000 and 2,500 kilometers, and their advantage is that the altitude they reach, the speed and the help of gliding vehicles makes it difficult to detect them and identify their trajectory until they reach their target.

Strategies



The development of technology has quickly caused a race between the three military powers for the production of missiles and defense systems against this type of weapon. For some experts, they mean a profound change in the military balance, with repercussions on the position of the great powers on nuclear weapons.

For Dominika Kunertova, security researcher at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, “this new generation of hypersonic systems that flies faster, hits the target harder and from further away could be a simple evolution rather than a revolution.” In her judgment it is doubtful that they would give a strategic advantage, but they could have significant potential in naval warfare.”

British experts consulted by ‘The Times’ predict that, depending on Washington’s availability to share its technological secrets, the United Kingdom could have its supersonic missile in five or ten years. The advance of Anglo-Saxon collaboration, which has already provoked the ire of Emmanuel Macron, by losing a contract to supply Australia with conventional submarines, perhaps adds weakness to the position of the European Union.