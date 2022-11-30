New mess in Congress. The president of the lower house, Meritxell Batet, has called the attention of the Minister of Equality, Irene Monteo, this Thursday, after she accused the Popular Party of “promoting the culture of rape” after a question about the law of ‘ only yes is yes’ in the government control session. The event occurs when the body’s leadership is trying to moderate the parliamentary debate, tense throughout the legislature, and one day after the speaking time of the Vox deputy Patricia Rueda was withdrawn for calling “filoetarras” EH Bildu.

The situation has become tense and has caused the PP and Vox bench to request the expulsion of the minister from the chamber and, subsequently, her resignation, considering that the Presidency was not using the same standards with hers as with the leader of We can. However, Batet, once Montero’s speech has finished, interrupted by the indignation of the popular, has reproached him for his words. «This expression is not appropriate to address a parliamentary group. I ask you please respect in this House », he told her.

The spokesperson for the popular group, Cuca Gamarra, has asked to intervene due to allusions and has stated that “it is highly offensive that a political leader is making these statements in relation to a party that has fought and will continue to fight against gender violence.”

The echoes of the controversy have reached the Senate. There, the president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has recommended to the Minister of Equality that she “do not get nervous, that she assume responsibility for her. And please, that she does not continue muddying Spanish politics. What the Government of Spain is doing is very serious and it is very serious that the Government of Spain is the first Julián in State policy. And I am deeply sorry. I understand that you are experiencing a very desperate moment from a political point of view, but we will always respect the institutions and we will respect the Congress and the Senate, the Cortes Generales ».

reactions



Montero, for his part, has made reference to a campaign of the Community of Madrid entitled “watch your glass” to justify his comment. “What else do we call that? So what do you call telling a woman to watch her glass instead of focusing on the aggressor”, he said. Later in the corridor of Congress he has insisted on that argument: “We must ask them to focus on the aggressors, so we don’t have to do it ourselves.”

The reactions have not stopped happening. The general secretary of Podemos and Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, has influenced the accusation of her training partner. Yes, when you blame the victim of sexual assault because she was wearing leggings and going for a run at night, you are promoting rape culture. The PP does it and the Minister of Equality has told them very clearly. Very good Irene Montero », she has affirmed.

The parliamentary debate, however, has been clouded. Both parties accuse each other of mudslinging Congress and hold irreconcilable positions. The president of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, has affirmed that “the PSOE has turned Congress into a place from which you are expelled if you call Bildu a philoterrorist and where a minister is allowed to accuse the opposition of promoting the culture of rape. It is a shame what they are doing with everyone’s institutions.” Subsequently, the Minister of Justice, Pilar Llop, has made a similar accusation towards the PP.

