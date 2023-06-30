Dark mercenary groups, in dark wars. The sequence in which Yevgeny Prigozhin is seen swearing at the camera, out of his mind and screaming, clearly showed the discomfort of the Russian fighters in the war in Ukraine. Prigozhin was angry and directed his reproach against the Kremlin military chiefs, accusing them of sending regular soldiers to the “meat grinder” while they profit from the rear. On Saturday, the head of the Wagner group mercenaries led his forces to seize Rostov-on-Don, a Russian city on the Ukrainian border that is a major logistics center for the invading army, and then led his people from there to Moscow in what he called a “march for justice.” Everything came to nothing. They shot down a few planes on the way, but stopped some 200 kilometers from the capital and retraced their steps.

Vladimir Putin responded to the Wagner group’s maneuver calling it “internal treason” and warned that his government would respond forcefully to these actions. By Saturday night, and after the intervention of the President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, as a mediator, the crisis had been resolved. The rebels would not be punished, and Prigozhin could settle in Minsk without much trouble. End of story.

Time will tell how this episode ends up affecting each of its protagonists: Prigozhin, the mercenaries of the Wagner group, Putin, the Russian military leadership and, of course, we will have to see how all these movements influence the development of the war itself. in Ukraine. While the hangover subsides and the pieces are rearranged, what the revolt has shown is the monumental distance between the battlefronts and the rear rooms where the fate of the soldiers is decided. The case is even more disturbing because Wagner’s mercenaries act as they please. Everything around them is dark. The soulless place from which Prigozhin showed the cameras the corpses of his men who had fallen in Ukraine was also dark.

All is dark in a war. And even darker when a group of mercenaries operates at ease. There is a piece by the Russian writer Isaak Bábel that shows how abominable what happens when night falls can be. Year 1918, civil war has broken out in Russia. the narrator of The way -included in History of my dovecote and other stories (lower case)—manages to leave kyiv after bombing by tsarist forces. He is heading to Saint Petersburg. The train in which he travels stops in the middle of the night in the middle of nowhere, everything is covered in snow. Next to the narrator, the teacher Yehudá Veinberg sleeps next to his young wife. The station telegrapher enters the carriage and demands the documents. He reads an order from Lunacharsky, one of the Bolshevik commissars, while a large, stooped muzhik protects his back. He then pulls out a long barreled pistol and shoots the teacher in the face. “The chief winked at the mujik, who placed the lantern on the ground, unbuttoned the dead man’s pants, cut off his sexual organs with a knife and put them in his wife’s mouth.” Here is one of those blind spots of a war. “You don’t want ours,” the telegraph operator later told the woman, “because she eats kosher.”