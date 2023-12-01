The anger of prisoners in prison for some ‘privileges’ granted to Filippo Turetta: the reason and what emerged

Filippo Turetta He has been in the prison since the early afternoon of Saturday 25 November. To pass the time he asked to read two books and was also allowed to meet his parents, but they chose not to meet him because they need time.

Elisabetta and Nicolta Turetta they have not seen their first child since the evening of November 11, when he left home to go and meet his ex-girlfriend and friend Giulia Cecchettin.

After the crime he tried to run awaybut his escape ended Saturday 18 November, on the Leipzig motorway. He was stopped on the emergency lane because he had no more gas to the car.

After about a week he arrived in Italy and from that day on he was in the prison in Verona. From what the newspaper reports The Gazzettino However, the other inmates would be get angry for some ‘privileges‘ granted to him.

The associations “Sugar Bars” which deals precisely with this peoplehe has declared:

They are all focused on Giulia’s killer. The lawyers of the prisoners found it difficult to meet their clients, due to the journalists/photographers. She was also allowed to meet her parents, on a day when there are no interviews.

The crime of which Filippo Turetta is accused

Filippo Turetta is 22 years old and appears to be accused of voluntary crime and kidnapping, of his ex-girlfriend Giulia Cecchettin. From what emerged their relationship had ended at Augustbut she had chosen not to end the relationship completely.

On the evening of November 11, they went out together and went to the mall Marghera. After dinner, unfortunately the crime was committed and the crime began leak for Philip.

That night, the 22-year-old, after ending his life, hid his body in an area near the Barcis lake. Next to her is a book with children’s illustrations, black bags and one of her moccasins. The boy flees from here to Germany and is found alone 7 days laterstopped on the highway.