Shaaban Bilal (Cairo, Beirut)

Dozens of protesters in Lebanon smashed and set fire to branches of commercial banks in a neighborhood in the capital, Beirut, yesterday, and blocked some roads, in protest against the years-old informal restrictions on withdrawals, in addition to the rapidly deteriorating economic conditions.

A spokesman for the “Depositors’ Cry” association said that at least six bank branches were targeted as the Lebanese pound reached a new record low yesterday. And the “association” represents depositors who do not have access to their money in the banking sector in the country.

A bank was burning in the Badaro district, and firefighters were spraying it with water, while riot police stood nearby with shields.

Since 2019, Lebanese banks have imposed restrictions on withdrawals in dollars and Lebanese pounds, restrictions that have not turned into an official procedure or law at any time, which prompted depositors to try to access their accounts and deposits through legal claims or by force.

From Badaro, the demonstrators went to the house of the head of the Association of Banks, Salim Sfeir, located in the northeastern suburbs of Beirut, where they burned tires and wood, and wrote slogans on the wall of the house. Some of them threw stones over the walls into the house, which is surrounded by barbed wire.

The Lebanese pound has lost more than 98 percent of its value since the collapse of the country’s financial sector in 2019. It traded at around 80,000 to the dollar yesterday, down from 70,000 just two days ago.

The Central Bank of Lebanon has not yet responded to a request for comment on the reason for the new decline in the lira and the measures it is taking to address the problem. The Banque du Liban is facing great difficulties in managing the crisis.

The Lebanese prime minister’s office said work was underway to address the country’s financial situation.

Lebanon took the first step towards obtaining a financial rescue package from the International Monetary Fund in April 2022, but after nearly a year it failed to implement the reforms required to achieve this goal.

Political experts and analysts confirmed to Al-Ittihad that the presidential vacuum in Lebanon and the lack of a government with full powers are an obstacle to international economic aid, especially from the International Monetary Fund, to confront the collapse, especially during the recent period.

Lebanese political researcher Mahmoud Fakih believes that the IMF is waiting for government reforms and procedures with reform steps and a clear plan, but the presidential and government vacuum impedes any reforms towards the required path.

He added to Al-Ittihad that without taking these steps, Lebanon will continue in a state of crisis and collapse, especially since the current government is conducting business in various economic, social, health, educational and other fields. The IMF and international financial institutions are calling on Lebanon to reform before loans and aid funds are approved, but since the end of President Michel Aoun’s term at the end of October, the Lebanese parliament has failed 11 times to elect a president due to deep political divisions, with attempts to replace the caretaker government still failing.

Former politician and parliamentarian Mustafa Alloush explained that one of the conditions for the IMF loan is to see real feasibility, to carry out reforms in the administrative structure and the public sector, and the ability to reduce waste and reduce the deficit, in addition to that the loan will come in installments with a timetable to monitor the required reforms.

Alloush told Al-Ittihad that the implementation of these conditions requires an executive authority with authority and a legislative council that approves reforms and enacts laws.

For her part, Lebanese Parliamentarian Dr. Najat Aoun Saliba told Al-Ittihad that the presidency is the only gateway to activating official institutions and forming the official team to deal with the IMF, considering that the political vacuum obstructs the reforms needed by the IMF and other financial institutions.

Experts suggested that the unprecedented political vacuum would further delay reaching any agreement on resolving the crisis and approving the necessary reforms, which would deepen the plight of the Lebanese people.

And on the impact of the crisis, which the World Bank classified as one of the worst in the world since 1850, banks witnessed repeated problems between angry citizens and employees committed to the instructions of their departments, and they were also subjected to several incursions from depositors demanding their money.

Likewise, banks closed their doors several times, and the Association of Banks announced on the sixth of this month an open-ended strike, considering that the current crisis is not only a banking crisis, but an entire financial system.