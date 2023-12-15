Home page politics

From: Claudia Möllers

Dairy farmer Sedlmair, Dachau district chairman of the farmers' association, needs 60,000 liters of diesel per year for his tractor and other agricultural machinery. The abolition of agricultural diesel costs him 11,500 euros a year. © Habschied

The abolition of agricultural diesel and the planned introduction of a vehicle tax on agricultural machinery are bringing farmers to the barricades.

Dachau – Stefan Sedlmair from Puchschläge (Dachau district) is at 180. What the traffic light coalition is burdening farmers with for budget consolidation makes the district chairman of the Bavarian Farmers' Association really angry. The cancellation of agricultural diesel costs him 11,500 euros a year on his dairy farm with 100 hectares of land. “And that doesn’t even include CO₂ taxation,” he complains. “I was worried, but then I thought: They're not going to do it seriously.” But that's exactly what the federal government is doing.

Agriculture will be burdened with over 900 million euros

Sedlmair's 300 dairy cows and the approximately 300 animals in the offspring are fed using feed-mixing wagons – this 200 hp machine alone eats 20,000 liters of diesel per year. Then the farmer has to go out to his fields with the tractor, the corn chopper, the tractor and the tipper. Makes a total of 60,000 liters of diesel per year. These vehicles were previously exempt from motor vehicle tax. But in their financial difficulties, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) also have this position in their sights. “For me, that’s crazy,” Sedlmair shakes his head. German farmers would lose 440 million euros due to the discontinuation of agricultural diesel, the vehicle tax would cost them another 480 million euros – over 900 million euros would be burdened on agriculture.

“They want us gone,” he has been hearing from desperate farmers on the phone since Wednesday. “They are really scared. The farmers are exhausted.” A week and a half before Christmas, none of them think about the festival of love. What annoys farmers most of all is that it is another German solo effort. If agricultural diesel were canceled throughout the EU, Stefan Sedlmair could still live with it. But this deletion would lead to a huge competitive disadvantage. Most countries are even better off with agricultural diesel. “We are increasingly being saddled with it nationally,” he criticizes – as is also the case with the Animal Husbandry Ordinance. In addition, diesel costs have risen significantly recently: “Two years ago I paid 1.10 euros for a liter of diesel.” After deducting the subsidy of 21.48 cents, the diesel price was less than 90 cents. Today diesel costs 1.67 euros – the diesel allowance is deducted from this.

Farmers are particularly disappointed with the FDP

The increase in tolls is also at the expense of the farmers, because the dairies pass this on during price negotiations. Farmers are particularly disappointed with the FDP: they would have liked support from the Liberals. The federal government is likely to be prepared for violent protests at the Green Week in Berlin.

Bavaria's Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters) stood by the farmers: “Traffic lights, enough is enough,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Agricultural diesel is discounted because farmers mainly drive on fields: “The federal government apparently wants farmers to drive on roads more. For example, to demonstrate in Berlin. You can have it.” Today we start with demonstrations at 9.30 a.m. in front of the party headquarters of the SPD, Greens and FDP in Munich. There will be a protest at the Victory Column in Berlin on Monday. 5,000 to 10,000 farmers are expected to come – from Bavaria alone with ten buses. (Claudia Möllers)