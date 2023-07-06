“I’m ashamed of being a man if he considers himself one”: Michele Rea’s anger after the interview released by Salvatore Parolisi

In last night’s episode of Who has seen an interview made to Salvatore Parolisi, intercepted by journalists as he was leaving the Pavia prison in which he is imprisoned, for one of the reward permits obtained. Immediately after came the answers of Michele Rea, brother of Melania, the woman killed in 2011, according to the judges by the former corporal of the Italian Army.

One case, that of the crime of Melania Reawhich in 2011 attracted considerable media attention.

At the time, after three degrees of judgement, Salvatore Parolisi was held as the only person responsible for the crime, her then husband della Rea, who did not have an alibi for the hours in which the murder itself had taken place.

Of the 20 years’ imprisonment to be discounted, today he made some 12 and for the first time he received reward permits to be able to leave the Pavia prison in which he is confined.

Upon leaving the prison, the journalists of Who has seen they have intercepted man and they placed some on him requests. About Melania Rea obviously, but also about her future and what she thinks of the whole conversation in general.

He basically reiterated what he’s been saying all along, right from the start. And that is his innocence.

“As I’ve always said to the judge, as a man, as a soldier and above all as a father, if I’ve done all this, they’ll have to give me a life sentence and throw away the key. But they have to prove it to me“.

On Melania he instead said that he loved hershe was beautiful, while Ludovica was just an escapade. A very good girl, but who he always filled with lies, because she didn’t want to end her marriage at all.

Michele Rea’s answer to Salvatore Parolisi’s words

Immediately after the broadcast of Salvatore Parolisi’s interview, the presenter of the program reached Michele Rea by telephone, the Brother by Melania.

Harsh words those of Melania’s brother, who stated that he ashamed of being a manif Parolisi feels like a man after what he said.