This Monday versions began to circulate about Marcelo Tinelli having left to Miami with the entire team of ShowMatch to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

And although it was totally false, some speculated about it. In fact, Blessed (El Nueve, Monday through Friday at 8:30 p.m.) made a report on the rumors.

Therefore, before the graph of Beto Casella’s program that said “Tinelli’s team, vaccinated in Miami?”, one of the driver’s daughters, Candelaria Tinelli, who was watching the program, took a photo of the screen and posted it on her Instagram stories asking ironically and enrapturing her father: “Marcelo Tinelli, when did you go to Miami?”

Marcelo Tinelli denied having gone to Miami to vaccinate. Photo; Instagram.

Immediately, the driver of ShowMatch He replied to Cande’s publication on his own account, where he accumulates more than eight million followers, and replied, notably annoyed: “Hahaha, the fake news (fake news). Anyone. I’m here.”

But Tinelli’s anger did not end there. On his Twitter account, Marcelo shot a journalist, who some believe would be Jorge Rial. “There is something I do not understand. Journalist X calls and asks if I left or would I go to Miami to vaccinate. I answer that no. The same journalist X headlines “Tinelli is in Miami getting vaccinated.” Is it fuck?“, wrote.

There is something that I do not understand. Journalist X calls and asks if I left or would I go to Miami to get vaccinated. I answer that no. The same journalist X headlines “Tinelli is in Miami getting vaccinated.” Is it fuck? – marcelo tinelli (@cuervotinelli) May 4, 2021

Coincidentally, days before, the ex Intruders He had told a dialogue he had with Tinelli in his program TV Nostra (America, Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m.).

Speculation about the vaccination came when the driver announced that ShowMatch begins on April 17, so many wondered if the driver would get vaccinated with his turn in Argentina or if he would have traveled to Miami to do it.

Before these versions, Rial told what his colleague told him: “We have the possibility of traveling. But we signed up here, to give ourselves the vaccine here, but now I am beginning to rethink the idea of ​​traveling because I am afraid.”

And he added, on Tinelli’s word: “If I do not get vaccinated, I will not do the program, I will not go on the air. I’m waiting and I want to give it to me here. I’m afraid. If the limit comes I’m going to go. “

Marcelo Tinelli and Guillermina Valdés, recording the opening of “ShowMatch”. Photo Movilpress.

The academy, the new segment of ShowMatch, will feature figures such as Rocío Marengo, Sofía “Jujuy” Jiménez, Mar Tarrés, Romina Ricci, Mariana Genesio Peña, Julieta Nair Calvo, Cande Ruggeri, Viviana Saccone, Cachete Sierra, Luciana Salazar, Flor Vigna, Barby Silenzi, Facundo Mazzei, El Polaco, Facundo Mazzei, Lizardo Ponce and Karina La Princesita, among others.

While the jury of the dance contest will be formed by Hernán Piquín, Jimena Barón, Pampita and Ángel de Brito.

