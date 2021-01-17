Just finished the meeting in San Juan for the final of the Complementation Zone, Cristian González did not hesitate and faced directly the match judge, Patricio Loustau. Hot for the arbitration, especially for the second penalty charged to Rosario Central, Kily went to ask the referee for explanations and, after an assistant and even Ricky Alvarez tried to separate him, DT Canalla asked him: “Did I miss you? respect? What did I tell you that I disrespected you? That we know each other or we don’t know each other? Tell me how long we’ve known each other, but if I’m not telling you anything … “

After the game, already calmer in a press conference, Kily returned to refer to the issue and was forceful with his response.

“The second penalty is non-existent. And from that penalty the game is a bit broken and they end up defining it with a 3-1 “. In addition, along the same lines, he added:” What happens is that sometimes it is very easy to charge against Central. But you have to accept it, they are the rules of the game. You don’t have to complain, you have to move on. “

Despite the fever, the Central coach highlighted the work of his managers: “I prefer the team’s performance, which was very good at times. We had many situations with which we could have expanded the score. But this is football and if you don’t put it in the goal, you end up suffering as we have. But I’m happy with what the team, the players, the youth have done. I am proud of them and we must continue and think that we have many youth players who in the near future are going to be great protagonists “.

About the final, the Canalla coach assured: “We played a match at the level of what this final demanded of us. At some point we were far superior to the rival. The balance is good, because the youth project that was put together with all the boys from the inferiors gave the possibility of playing a final. It is clear that we need reinforcements because we have three competitions ahead of us. ”