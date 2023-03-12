The reasons that prompted Fabio Giaccio to take the life of Emanuele Costanza would be of an economic nature, stories of unpaid debts

New details emerge on what happened last Friday evening in Rome, in front of the Osteria degli Artisti restaurant. A man took the life of Emanuel Constance, chef and owner of the restaurant. The 41-year-old was the father of four children and a cousin of Floriana Secondi, winner of the third edition of Big Brother. The motive may have been economic in nature.

Everyone is still in shock from what happened last Friday evening in Rome, precisely in via Germano Sommeiller, in the Esquiline.

The police intervened following a report and found the lifeless body of a man inside a parked car.

The victim’s name was Emanuele Costanza, known by all as Chef Manuel Costa. He was 41 years old and was the cook and owner of the restaurant Osteria Degli Artistilocated a few meters away from the place where the body was found.

The authorities immediately took action looking for the responsible of the crime, which took the life of the cook by shooting him twice in the chest and in the head.

A few hours later, the search stopped when Fabio Giaccioa 43-year-old Neapolitan businessman, went to the police station in via Statilia and confessed the crime.

The motive of the murderer of Emanuele Costanza

From the investigations and from the stories of Giaccio himself, it emerged what for now seems to be the motive of the crime.

The 43-year-old Neapolitan seems to have loaned money to Emanuele Costanza and had asked him to meet to clarify on Friday evening.

By the time the cook is you refused to return the moneyGiaccio would have extracted the weapon and would have fired, taking his life.

The anger of Floriana Secondi

As known, the deceased chef was the cousin by Floriana Secondi. The winner of the third edition of Big Brother, having heard the news, entrusted a touching and angry message to social media: