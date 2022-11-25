The brake on the proposal agrochemical law that proposes to ban the use of at least 15 supposedly carcinogenic pesticides has given the agricultural sector of Sinaloa less cause for concern. This at least temporarily. And it is that according to versions of the same coordinator of the Morena bench in the Senate, Ricardo Monreal, it would have been the same President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who stopped the amendment until the impact of the prohibition is evaluated in detail and the impact on food production and the country’s economy. Sinaloa farmers warned that the ban on agrochemicals called glyphosates could decrease up to 30 percent the production.

The secretary of Agriculture and Livestock In Sinaloa, Jaime Montes Salas, only caused irritation among the producers and leaders of the organizations after assuring that the commitment to pay the 200 pesos per ton for coverage is being fulfilled. He is making progress, he declared when approached by reporters at the National Pope Congress held last weekend in Los Mochis. He, well, he would not have said this because the leaders of the organizations denied it and even threatened to carry out protest actions because they have not paid what was agreed. And even the director of Segalmex, Leonel Cota Montaño, was scratched.

In guasave The low area of ​​beans that will be established will be historic, since since 2016 the least that had been planted was 22,000 hectares, but for this cycle there will only be 8,700, lamented Jesús Rojo Plascencia. The president of the Association of Farmers of the Sinaloa Poniente River, who in the state of has the same tendency, because of the 60,000 hectares of the basic that were programmed, only 23,000 will be carried out, which will bring good prices, since to the low production is added that in the wineries there are no stored volumes, while in the south the planting of pinto beans was out of date.

The same happens in the Évora Valley, where 20% of the total area destined for this type of crop is planted. The president of the Local Plant Health Board of the Évora Valley (JLSVVE)Carlos Beltrán Astorga, commented that in talks with the bean growers the little area planted was due to fear that they would not have a good price, as happened in previous years where the price did not favor them.

The day laborers of Ceuta, Caimanes and Bellavista, in elotathey can feel reassured that they will have a safer agricultural shelter not only in infrastructure but also in disease prevention, since yesterday a recertification was delivered as a site where the health of migrant workers is also promoted. A good example in Elota that perhaps should be replicated in the Escuinapa valley where Mayor Blanca Sánchez is seeking the support of agricultural producers to correctly provide them with an enclosure for foreign workers who come to sow. It is not worth the intention, but the action so that citizens recognize the performance of their mayors and politicians.

