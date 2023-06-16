30 years in prison, this is the sentence decided for Davide Fontana. Carol Maltesi’s dad expressed his anger on social media

Davide Fontana was sentenced to 30 years in prison, this is the decision of the Court of Assizes. The prosecution had asked for a life sentence. The dad of Carol Maltesi he said he was disappointed, he expected a more severe penalty after what the man did to his daughter. The same punishment that everyone expected.

I have no words, 30 years in prison are not enough for a monster.

Words of an angry dad, who vented through a Facebook posts.

The whole family was sure they were hearing a sentence for the death sentence.life sentence, but the judge did not recognize premeditation. The defense focused on the clumsy and confused behavior shown by Davide Fontana after the crime. He didn’t have a plan to dispose of Carol Maltesi’s lifeless body, he hacked it up and kept it hidden in a small freezer. Then he closed him in black bags, after months of pretending to be her using her credit cards and replying to her texts and finally threw them in a ravine in Borno.

But the prosecution does not think so. Davide Fontana had fallen in love with her friend and after witnessing a call between her and her ex-partner, he left blind with rage. Carol Maltesi had expressed the desire to move again next to her child, entrusted to her father.

Fontana is accused of pretending to be a customer and asking her for a film. Carol asked her friend for help to make it happen and when she was tied up and helpless, Fontana attacked her at hammer blows.

The legal of the Maltesi family commented as follows: