The national deputy Mónica Frade once again questioned the effectiveness of Sputnik V in an interview, after the publication of The Lancet magazine on the 91.6% efficacy against the coronavirus of the vaccine. In that same interview, he got into a fight with the journalist when they asked him if consumed chlorine dioxide.

The legislator of the Civic Coalition ratified her complaint filed in December with Elisa Carrió for the “health risk” that the Russian vaccine implies. “I I’m not anti-vaccines. At the moment he would not give it to me, “he said in dialogue with Futurock.

Then he got caught up in a heated debate over chlorine dioxide. “Do you consume CDS?”the journalist inquired. “What I consume is my problem. I don’t ask you what you eat, if you drink wine, if you smoke, if you take drugs. It is not appropriate, it is a private matter, “Frade answered bluntly.

Deputy Mónica Frade questioned the effectiveness of the Sputnik V vaccine.

And he remarked that the question was disrespectful. “I could consume what I want, it’s my private life. And you could get high, take sleeping pills and drink a lot of wine and it’s your problem, “he added.

In October 2020, Frade was in the middle of a controversy when, in a session in the Lower House to discuss the bill for the purchase of vaccines, he exhorted the Government “alternative methods” like chlorine dioxide to “minimize coronavirus damage.”

Months later, he would go to court together with Elisa Carrió, Juan Manuel López and Mariana Stilman to denounce the Government for the “health risk” of the Russian vaccine, due to the “lack of information”

But this Wednesday, the discussion about the Russian vaccine took a back seat during the interview with Frade. “This Wednesday we spoke with the deputy Martín Grande and he himself said that both you like other deputies consumed chlorine dioxide“insisted the journalist.

“Es-pec-ta-cu-lar!” This is how Cristina Kirchner celebrated in networks the publication of The Lancet on the Russian vaccine.

“I don’t live with Martín Grande, let’s clarify that”Said the legislator in a smiling tone, trying to lower the tone of the discussion. To which the driver pointed out that the objective was only to know by the “personal experience”.

And she ended the topic: “I am going to explain something to you because I see that my life interests you. I am a 62-year-old large woman who does not take any medication. It means that my health is optimal and I have been managing it quite well.”

It should be remembered that in January of this year a patient died who was administered chlorine dioxide in the Otamendi sanatorium by order of a federal judge.

Despite the tense moment, the crossing between the two ended on the best terms, with a final question about whether the publication of the scientific journal on the effectiveness of Sputnik is enough “to stop saying that the Russian vaccine is unsafe.”

“I have no items. I’d be talking about something I don’t know. Some heard in the morning that he said that it is not enough, others celebrate that it is enough. I have no elements, “he concluded.

His position clashes squarely with the triumphalist tone of the ruling party, which celebrated the publication in The Lancet magazine of the intermediate results achieved by the Russian vaccine in the third and final phase of the scientific tests.