Health workers carried out roadblocks during this Holy Thursday in different parts of Neuquén, in the midst of a strong conflict with the provincial authorities and in demand of better working conditions to face the fight against the coronavirus.

The pickets concentrated on Route 22, near Arroyito, and Route 40, in Junín de los Andes, and prevented the mobilization of people heading to the mountains for the long weekend.

In this context, there were moments of tension in Arroyito when, faced with the impossibility of circulating, tourists withheld at the scene to an ambulance transporting a patient.

In the midst of insults and struggles, and before the intervention of Gendarmerie agents, a doctor crossed with those who were preventing them.

“I’ve been breaking my ass for the patients for a year, the fucking mother. It breaks my balls! I haven’t seen my son for all this in a year.shouts the health professional from the ambulance. The video was recorded by the cameras of the newspaper The morning.

Beyond their claims and the intervention of the gendarmes, the tourists who set up the “Counter picket” They did not give their arm to twist and forced the ambulance to turn back to take another road. “It is their companions who do not let them pass”, they justified themselves, shouting.

Neuquén Health Workers cut key routes for tourism at the beginning of Holy Week. Photo: Courtesy of the Río Negro newspaper

After more than 12 hours of protest, in which they were formed rows of cars of several kilometers, the health workers resolved to raise the picket line on Route 22.

This Thursday night the protest continued in Junín de los Andes, where the protesters did not rule out carrying out a camp.

Protest

The claims began at the beginning of March, after ATE and UPCN agreed with the Government a rise of 12% on the basic salaries of all state governments, a monthly black sum of 3,500 pesos until July and a bonus of 15,000 pesos in two installments.

After negotiation with the ATEN teachers union, the percentage of increase was raised to 15%.

For the autoconvocados sector, which mostly belongs to sectors that are dissident to the leadership of ATE, the recomposition was insufficient and the bases were not listened to when making the decision.

To this discontent is also added that of professionals unionized in Siprosapune and the Nursing Union, who were not directly summoned to negotiation.

LM