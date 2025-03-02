The president of the Popular Party (PP) and opposition leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, was the first Spanish leader to react to Friday’s anger at the Oval Office of the White House between Donald Trump and his vice president, JD Vance with the … President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski. The Vox, Santiago Abascal, was the last one, because he let all the afternoon and later morning to position himself yesterday morning, some sixteen hours after the brawl between the president of the United States and Ukraine put the international board above. But in addition to the temporal distance, which the two leaders of the Spanish right have shown about the incident in Washington enlarges the gap between them and their respective formations open somewhat longer for weeks and unpublished, at least, since Feijóo relieved Pablo Casado to the front of Genova now three years ago. Just after, Ironies of Destiny, of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The same Friday, with the world storm unleashed by the tense anger in view of all the media between Trump and Zelenski, which among other things entailed the suspension of the joint press conference of both leaders who was planned, Feijóo showed speed of reflexes when setting position on social networks. «Bad news for the world that has just happened in the White House. Only benefits the cause of aggression. Ukraine deserves to be heard and have support for a fair peace, ”he said, rather than the messages in a similar sense of several European rulers, including Pedro Sánchez or a popular leader co -religionist as the Polish Prime Minister, Donald Tusk.

Yesterday, the popular leader spoke with the Ukraine ambassador to our country, Serhii Pohoréltsev, as he was responsible for making known, ensuring that it had been a “good conversation” in which he had been able to reiterate his support. “Europe and Ukraine have to continue working with our ally the United States and find the exit to this war suffered by the Ukrainian people,” he added.

“Patulea”

An hour before, Abascal had launched a burning Trump defense against Zelenski and a barrage against European leaders of various nationalities and ideologies, without forgetting the financial George Soros, always in the center of his attacks. «Ursula and Macron. Soros and Melenchon. Sánchez and Feijóo … Everyone celebrating that the agreement that could be the beginning of the end of the war was not signed. And attacking Trump, of course, ”his message began, putting the president of the European Commission (CE), the French Republic and the most to the left of the neighboring country, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, in addition to his two main adversaries in national politics.

The president of Vox accused European leaders of not being defending Ukraine because “they are the same who abandoned her by putting the energy of Europe in Russian hands.” «They know that only Trump can help Ukraine to defend himself and rebuild. But they don’t care. The only thing they intend is the continuity of wokism, mass immigration, censorship in networks and fiscal latrocinio. That unites everyone. And they are willing to keep dying Ukrainians just to try to wear Trump, ”he argued. And he concluded by ensuring that Vox is «with the interests of Spain. And the main interest of Spain is to get rid of all that patule of progress progress, from Úrsula to Sánchez, (through everyone else) that threaten our security, our prosperity and our freedom, ”ended his diatribe.

The truth is that the background discrepancy about the future of the conflict in Ukraine and about relations with the new American administration that has now manifested with all its crudeness had been taking time.

Not surprisingly after Trump’s return to power in January, after his victory last November against former Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, it was when geopolitical circumstances began to force Feijóo and Abascal to show their letters. And that despite the good harmony they have always tried to maintain since 2022 (in public and private) and the political collaboration between both formations. An entente who already suffered an important setback last year when Vox left all the regional coalition governments presided by popular leaders, for the discrepancy about the distribution of unaccompanied minors arrived in the Canary Islands. Immigration is another point of discrepancy.

Just a month ago, at the beginning of February, the tension began to take a nature letter. On day 3 Feijóo took advantage of the meeting of the National Board of Directors of the PP to launch a depth load against Vox, a party he accused of practicing an “sarao’s opposition of Sarao and raised finger.” Dhonding in critics, the former president of the Xunta de Galicia advocated an opposition work that does not incur “neither the moral bajeza that surrounds us, nor the cheap politics that Vox practices. None of that serves the Spaniards, ”instigated Feijóo, who slid several more accusations towards those of Abascal during his speech before territorial leaders. “His goal does not seem to change anything, but to reinforce his permanence in the opposition,” he continued, in an unknown version of the PP leader.

Abascal’s response was swift, and in it the leader of Vox – who began his political career in the PP, in the hard years of ETA in the Basque Country that he and his family suffered – already pointed to Trump, then newly arrived at his second stage in the US Presidency, as one of the reasons for discord. «The raised finger, accusing all those who support this government. That are not only his allies, it is also the opposition that makes Trump already Milei [Javier] Instead of A Sánchez. I will throw myself in a lorage only after touring Spain and the rest of the world so that they know that PP and PSOE have betrayed and cheated the Spaniards ».

Ukraine was not mentioned then, but the positions of both leaders made clear the antagonism that occurs between PP and Vox when certain subjects are touched, especially in the field of international relations. It is no secret that Feijóo and Abascal agendas differ greatly in this regard. The first cultivates his relationship are his companions of the European Popular Party, with whom he will see this week in Brussels, including the Polish Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, or the future German chancellor and leader of the CDU, Friedrich Merz. The second boasts of having made bets (Trump, Milei …) that they have not seen themselves so clear and that today they have an obvious specific weight, and has consolidated an important link with the Hungarian prime minister, Víktor Orbán. The unusual shock between Trump and Zelenski has forced them to make it clear that they are not on the same side.