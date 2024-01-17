He can't understand why his ex's partner brought his son to a “settlement of scores”: the words of Alex's father

“Collateral damage”this is how the crime of was defined Alex. She was 14 years old and his fault that night was simply that he was at the wrong time and with the wrong people, in the wrong place. Those people were targeting his stepfather Tiberiu Maciuca, but he was the only one who lost his life.

It all started in a bar, where Alex's stepfather stayed involved in a fight. After punches, kicks and marks on his face, the man left with the rest of the family, including the 14-year-old. Shortly after, he was contacted by those people, who gave him an appointment in a parking lot for “clarify the issue”. An appointment at which Tiberiu showed up with the minor, his maternal grandfather and uncle and other family members. However, things did not go as imagined. Suddenly those people have several shots were fired, which hit Alex. The missed target was his stepfather.

Alex's natural father

Now to express the anger, it is the biological dad. He arrived in Rome from Florence, where he moved with his partner, precisely to get away from that neighborhood. But he trusted his ex's partner and now he can't explain why he brought his son to a “settlement of accounts”.

My son shouldn't have been in that car. Why wasn't he at home at that time of night like all the kids his age? I trusted Tiberiu.

The man's partner also commented on what happened, underlining that “You don't bring a 14 year old to a showdown” and telling who he is now the natural father worried about his little sister only 8 years old, because he has to grow up in that neighborhood.

The maternal grandfather was present

Alex's maternal grandfather was present in that parking lot. He said he tried to stop his nephew, but he allegedly got out of the car and stopped put to run: