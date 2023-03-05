The annual lingerie moment when ‘angels’ with wings and revealing packages walk up and down came to an end in 2019. The viewing figures had been declining for years: at the peak, 12 million Americans watched it, in 2018 only 3 million enthusiasts were watching the TV. Criticism also increased on the brand that would not have grown with the times.

There was little diversity among the thin ‘stings’, and there was also an unsafe working environment. After the sales figures fell, the plug was finally pulled from the project.