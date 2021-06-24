RC Thursday, 24 June 2021, 12:12

Important finding in the investigation to locate the bodies of Anna and Gimeno. According to Antonio Herrero in the Ana Rosa Program, the oceanographic vessel Ángeles Alvariño has found two diving bottles at the bottom of the sea, at a depth of 1,500 meters, in the new search area where the vessel had focused on the last days.

This finding turns the investigation around, as they represent very important tests to confirm Gimeno’s suicide. As confirmed by Herrero, the Civil Guard has already verified that the bottles are the property of Gimeno, once the invoices, the serial number and even the store where they bought them have been located.

The bottles, which are made of aluminum and small in size, may have served Gimeno, according to the aforementioned journalist, to provoke himself as the well-known “sweet death.” Investigators are convinced that the lead belt theoretically used by Anna and Olivia’s father to sink is very close to where the bottles were found.

The ship left this Thursday morning to continue with the search in the perimeter where the bottles have appeared, but it has had to dock again in the eastern dock of the port of Santa Cruz due to technical problems. Now efforts are focused on repairing it and continuing to advance an investigation that has become a global milestone.