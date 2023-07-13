Sentenced to life in prison for a double murder, today she was released from prison for the first time in 52 years.

After 52 years in prison, one of the most dangerous women in the United States has been released on probation. We are talking about Leslie Van Houtenalso known as “The angel of Death” for the heinous crimes she committed at the end of the 60s.

Leslie today she is 72 years old and entered prison 52 years ago without ever leaving it. Sentenced to life imprisonment, today the governor of California, Gavin Newsomwithdrew to appeal the decision of a state appellate court and the woman was released from prison on probation.

Source: web

Not everyone knows the terrible story behind it Leslie Van Houten. The very young girl joined the sect of one of the most notorious criminals in the history of the United States of America, Charles Mansonwho died in 2017 behind bars at age 83.

At the end of the 60s, the sect led by Manson became the protagonist of heinous crimes. The most famous is the defined one Heaven Drive where they lost their lives Sharon Tatepregnant wife of the director Roman Polanski and three other people, friends Jay Sebring, Wojciech Frykowski and Abigail Folger.

A bloody murder that made the history of crime and on which several films were also shot. Precisely Leslie was not convicted of this crime in which she did not participate. The 19-year-old woman was convicted of killing in 1969 Leno and Rosemary LaBianca.

The two who ran a supermarket were kidnapped, tortured and killed by the cult in their home in Los Feliz. The police found a scene worthy of a horror film in front of her, the woman was shot forty-one times, while the word “War” was engraved on her husband’s stomach.

For that terrible double crime Leslie she was sentenced to life in prison and has spent 52 years in jail until now she was paroled.