The 4,000 establishments integrated into the Association of Spanish Supermarket Chains (Aces) will become part of the largest national trade association, Anged, which means the disappearance of this entity that represented Carrefour, Eroski, Alcampo and El Corte Inglés.

The integration of Aces and its team into the largest Spanish trade association leaves Anged as only business organization that represents all formats of this sector which ranges from a department store to a supermarket in all its categories: food, fashion, home, furniture, electronics, household appliances, DIY, toys, workshop accessories, books, culture, leisure, bazaar and the rest of the associated services.

The president of Anged, Matilde García Duarte, has thanked the associates for their support of this absorption fusion, which represents important support for the food distribution area, where Anged was already representing large formats and hypermarkets.

“We are the most representative trade association in Spain. Anged’s new strategic plan offers us the tools to expand our base of associates and create an ecosystem of alliances with other companies and sectors of activity that want to build with us a strong and competitive trade industry,” says Matilde García Duarte.

For his part, the president of Aces, Aurelio del Pino, has announced on his LinkedIn profile that he will abandon his work related to the association after 18 years in which his “contribution in recent years has served to improve dialogue with all agents in the food and mass consumption chain; in addition to achieving a better regulatory framework – or at least preventing it from becoming complicated – in which companies could be more efficient, provide better services and be drivers of economic activity.