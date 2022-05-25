Sergio Agüero’s stage with the Barcelona shirt was very short, but he left many memories and above all anecdotes. Ibai Llanos, famous streamer and personal friend of Kun, revealed an incredible anecdote that occurred at that time.
“The day of the dinner at Messi’s house. The Kun had just arrived in Barcelona. So he was being introduced to people and such. They were presenting him to the squad and there were also Jordi Alba and Busquets”, began by telling Ibai, who was one of the guests at Leo’s farewell.
‘Che, I was in training doing exercises with one who is tall. He must be a striker who scores a lot of goals. I was with a tall blond guy who couldn’t stop finishing off. Where does he play?‘”, he asked himself and there came the unexpected answer from Jordi Alba.
‘Kun, that was Neto, the substitute goalkeeper’”, he replied between laughs. Ibai sought to remove drama and explained the context to understand her mistake. “He had just arrived in Barcelona, he was getting to know his teammates. I don’t know if it was actually Kun’s first training session at Barca. Maybe the second. Because this is from the beginning of August”, he affirmed to defend him. An incredible but true story! !
#anecdote #Kun #Agüero #training #session #Barcelona
Leave a Reply