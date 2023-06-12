The police keep the street of Andújar (Jaén) cordoned off where an agent and a neighbor died this Sunday. Lorente (EFE)

Juan José Lara, the 40-year-old National Police agent who died this Sunday in Andújar (Jaén, 36,000 inhabitants) when he went to mediate in a neighborhood dispute, died from an accidental and fortuitous shot from his patrol partner who hit him in the abdomen, and not, as was said at first, by the stab wounds of a neighbor whom both, together with two members of the Local Police, intended to reduce, according to the first results of the investigation. The videos recorded with their phones by direct witnesses of the event show, in fact, that the deceased police officer never had physical contact with the individual who had caused the altercation that forced the four officers to go to the scene. The neighbor who had starred in the brawl, who did not carry a firearm, but rather two bladed weapons —a knife and a hammer—, was also shot dead.

After considering several hypotheses during the hours following the event, the investigators have concluded this Monday that the accidental shot that caused the death of the policeman came from his partner’s pistol, who had his service weapon in his hand when the attacker jumped on him. and threw him to the ground. These sources detail that, at that moment, this police officer allegedly tried to stop the assailant by shooting him and that the projectile went through his leg and continued its trajectory until it fatally impacted the abdomen of his partner, located about ten meters away. At that moment, the deceased policeman was running towards them to help the other member of the patrol.

The tragic event began around 10 in the morning this Sunday. A National Police patrol went to Las Monjas street in the town of Jaen after receiving a notice of a neighborhood brawl. Upon arrival, the agents found an individual who was hitting the doorway of a building with a hammer while he urged another neighbor to open the door for him. In the other hand he had a bladed weapon. When the patrol car arrived, the agent who was co-pilot got out first.

The individual immediately lashed out at him. The assailant lunged at the agent when he was close to him and made him fall to the ground. At that moment, the sound of a shot is heard in the audio of the videos. While the policeman extracted and mounted his service weapon and was forced to walk backwards while asking the assailant to drop the knife. As he did so, the agent took out the extendable baton and held it with his right hand, while he passed the pistol to his left.

In the images released, it can be seen how Juan José Lara, who was driving the vehicle and had been the last of the two policemen to leave the car, had begun a few moments before to run with the extendable baton in his hand towards the attacker when he saw that he was attacking. against his partner. When the shot was heard, he was seen kneeling down on his left knee when he was still several meters away from where the individual was fighting with his partner. The videos show how the policeman, already injured, manages to get up and goes back to the patrol vehicle, but falls to the ground before reaching it.

As can be seen in the recordings, meanwhile, the neighbor stabbed the deceased policeman’s partner and hit him on the head during a struggle that lasted a few moments, until the agent managed to get away from him with the help of two passers-by. The images show that, after assaulting the police officer, the neighbor who had started the brawl continues his march a few meters towards the end of the street, where he falls dead after hearing two more shots.

Meanwhile, the agent wounded by the first shot went into cardiorespiratory arrest and, despite resuscitation maneuvers and his transfer to the Andújar hospital, died shortly after. His partner suffered stab wounds to the back and blows to the head, both caused by the neighbor. The General Directorate of Police has announced that it will posthumously award the officer killed in the line of duty with the gold medal.

When the event became known, all the police unions issued a statement announcing that they had agreed to suspend and postpone the acts of the electoral campaign that had to be started to elect the representatives of the agents in the Police Council, the body negotiations with the Ministry of the Interior, which are held on June 28. This Monday they have promoted a minute of silence in all police stations. Police Justice (Jupol, the majority union) has demanded that the Ministry of the Interior recognize the work of police officers as “a risky profession”.