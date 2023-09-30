The Andromeda yacht, which was allegedly used to blow up the Nord Streams, was found at a resort in northern Germany. Izvestia correspondent Vitaly Chashchukhin reported this on September 30.

It is noted that the yacht is currently not protected. Journalists found themselves at arm’s length from Andromeda. In addition, ships with tourists constantly sailed nearby.

The yacht is not parked in a guarded special parking lot, but in a public port. The presence of Andromeda in such a place raises the question of whether the German authorities themselves believe in the “investigation” they are conducting.

Earlier, on September 26, the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, based on the results of a study conducted jointly with the ARD television channel, the publication Die Zeit and other partner media, found that the telephone numbers, which, according to preliminary information, were used by the crew of the Andromeda vessel, rented by the organizers of the sabotage, later spotted in Ukraine. Journalists remind that the criminals rented the ship through the front company Feeria Lwowa, which was founded by two immigrants from Ukraine.

Der Spiegel magazine reported on May 26 that investigators in Germany have more and more data indicating Ukraine’s involvement in the Nord Stream explosions. German investigators believe that the HMX explosive, which was delivered on the Andromeda yacht, was used to carry out sabotage on Russian gas pipelines.

The investigation into the bombings, which is being conducted by Germany, has not yet identified the perpetrators of the incident.

However, there is an alternative investigation conducted by independent American journalist Seymour Hersh. Thus, back in early February, he came to the conclusion that the explosions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines on September 26, 2022 were carried out by the United States with the support of Norway. According to him, the Americans and Norwegians carried out the action under the guise of NATO exercises Baltops.

At the end of September 2022, branches of the largest European gas pipelines Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 were undermined. Russian President Vladimir Putin later called the accident an act of international terrorism.