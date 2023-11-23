The representative for Morena, Andrea Chávez, is at the center of public scrutiny like never before. This Tuesday night, Chávez withdrew from a citizen complaint to which she signed up, against some journalists for political gender violence, which caused her a barrage of criticism. Those accused were, among others, authors of notes in which the probable use of an official plane, in January of this year, that the former Secretary of Government, Adán Augusto López, would have made in the report on Chávez’s functions and activities was questioned. , in Ciudad Juárez. On that flight, according to information from the portal Political Animalthe former secretary and the federal representative would have moved along with their family.

According to public documents from the National Electoral Institute (INE), the complaint was made by citizen Yadira Macorro Morales, on October 6 “against whoever or those who are responsible for acts of political violence against women based on gender, to the detriment of the deputy, for the dissemination of various comments on the social network Just a few days later, on October 12, Chávez gave the consent to begin the sanctioning procedure and requested precautionary measures. One of the key phases in this type of process.

Among the requests presented in that complaint, was the investigation and analysis of 24 electronic links—indicated by the complainants as illegal—that referred to articles and content published on the Internet that made reference to the deputy. The official documents note that three comments on social network It was until the names of the journalists mentioned began to be known that everything began to grow.

Through his social networks, Daniel Moreno, editorial director of the portal Political Animalsaid this Wednesday: “In the lawsuit of Representative Andrea Chávez there are two journalists from Political Animal accused of ‘political gender violence’. Arturo Daen, author of the note and Nayeli Roldán, for tweeting it (Yes, for tweeting the note!). “Both accused of political violence,” he says in two of his publications. The note he refers to is published last September 20 with the owner ‘Ghost flight’: Segob, Sedena and GN hide how Adán Augusto traveled to Andrea Chávez’s report in Juárez.

In that article, the author refers to the fact that on the day of Representative Chávez’s report, January 28 in Ciudad Juárez – where she is originally from – a flight of a plane used by the National Guard to the same place where Adán Augusto López, assistant to the event, traveled. At the same time, a photo was released in which Chávez appeared in the company of her parents on what appeared to be a private plane. Political Animal He claims to have requested information about who traveled on the former secretary’s flight, to which the ministries of the Interior, Defense and Public Security responded “that they did not know.” Chávez, for his part, clarified in a video that he had not used any official plane and that he had not accompanied Adán Augusto López either.

Andrea Chavez accompanied by Adán Augusto and Mario Delgado, in Ciudad Juárez, on January 28. AndreaChavezTre

The wave of criticism that fell on the federal representative – without former secretary Adán Augusto López taking a position on the matter – has also been directed at the lack of transparency that persists in the six-year term of Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the public singling out of journalists . It is common for Morenista leaders, often sponsored by the National Palace, to label them as “neoliberal opponents”, “chayoteros” and other adjectives that generally attack journalism in Mexico, already punished by violence and precarious.

Publications in various news portals, opinion columns in media such as The financial either The universaltweets that replicated the opacity on Government flights, as well as messages from personalities such as Guadalupe Loaeza, Lilly Téllez, Chumel Torres and Fernando Belaunzarán, were included in the lawsuit from which the deputy has already withdrawn.

Although political violence based on gender is an issue that has been brought to the table more forcefully in recent months—and that also responds to the increasingly high participation of women in the country’s political and public life—the The case of this second lawsuit filed by Representative Chávez has gone further, according to its critics. Reaching journalistic expressions based on investigations and requests for information beyond references to her personal life that justify the law to confirm political violence based on gender.

Chávez’s first complaint against Denise Dresser

“It is not just an issue of having a girlfriend in the campaign” and “it is an issue of skirts,” these were some of the statements that political scientist and academic Denise Dresser made with reference to Representative Andrea Chávez, on August 15. , in a television program, and which earned him a sanction from the TEPJF for political gender violence.

On her social networks, the Morena representative celebrated the court’s decision: “According to the judges, her words on television, where she invented a courtship for me with a political leader to whom, according to her, I owe my position, ‘were loaded with symbolic, psychological and verbal violence, based on gender stereotypes, violating my political-electoral rights with attacks on my private life and my condition as a woman,” she said.

The TEPJF also imposed a fine of 20,748 pesos on Dresser and added her to the Register of Persons Sanctioned in Matters of Political Gender Violence for a period of one year and six months. He also forced the academic to apologize. The political scientist reported this Wednesday that she will challenge the resolution, considering that the sentence is “exaggerated” and that other public actors have incurred “more serious” attacks of this type.

