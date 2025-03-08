Sevilla has four property players who are ceded in other teams. This is the case of Joan Jordán (Deportivo Alavés), Rafa Mir (Valencia), Adnan Januzaj (Las Palmas) and Gattoni (River Plate). All of them are a problem for club accounts, which is trying to adapt to LaLiga standards and has had to cut for the healthy salary spending. After the march of Gonzalo Montiel in January, Sevilla has removed one of the highest salaries of the workforce, but still has Suso, Nianzou and Marcaooin addition to the aforementioned.

While Suso ends contract this June, the sports direction has several melons to open on that list. However, from Belgium they point out that the future of Adnan Januzaj It could be there, since the Anderlecht follows the track closely to incorporate it in its ranks next June. The attacker arrived as a free agent in Sevilla in the summer of 2022, the last summer planning of Monchiand has a contract until 2026.

However, Januzaj has only played a total of 17 games with Sevilla between LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League. And it is that during his first year in the Hispanic capital he left in January in January, while the following season he spent it in the Sevillist costume, but only played eleven meetings and were a few residual minutes.

This past summer, he left on loan to Las Palmas. The end started the injured season, but after recovering he had minutes in Las Palmas until he fell again. In total, the Belgian has been injured up to four times and has been lost 14 games of the 26 played. In this way, Januzaj chains another season without penalty or glory in the Spanish League.









If nothing remedies it, Januzaj will return to Sevilla this summer, although if the interest of Anderlecht is real it would be an ideal escape route for a footballer who has no space in the current staff.