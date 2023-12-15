Judicial blow for the Andalusian Government (PP) for trying to unprotect an area of ​​high ecological value preserved by the European Commission. Knowing of a warning from Brussels to restore the Artos de El Ejido Site of Community Interest (SCI), located in Almería and partly devastated by greenhouses, the Andalusian Government legislated in 2020 to reduce the enclave and now justice has corrected its decision. The Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) has overturned the rule that sought to declassify 75 hectares protected for their high ecological value (28% of the 264 with artineras, an endangered bush where the fauna of the semi-arid climate of Almeria is sheltered) and thus giving it a big bite to facilitate the occupation of the crops under plastic.

The SCIs were born three decades ago to protect the most valuable natural habitats in Europe and Andalusia's decision to try to delist part of an ecological space, without scientific support, has few precedents. The Board approved an order in September 2020, but after an appeal by Ecologistas en Acción, the TSJA now reprimands it and clarifies that it is “contrary to the law” and is unjustified, as the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled on the matter in similar cases.

The artineras, plant formations up to four meters high and 10 meters in diameter (Maytenus senegalensis) are an endangered species that extends across patches of land in Almería, Málaga, Murcia and the south of the Valencian Community. In the Mediterranean basin they are present in Italy, Cyprus and Spain. Scientists describe them as “islands of fertility” and they are the greatest exponent of climatic scrubland in a semi-arid ecosystem unique in the world, a refuge for other plants and birds such as the curlew. The aerial orthophotos obtained in 1998 and 2019 by the National Geographic Institute show how agricultural entrepreneurs have almost completely occupied two of the four protected patches of land, in the face of the inaction of the Board and the City Council of El Ejido (PP).

“The proposal sent by the Spanish authorities (…) does not provide any scientific evidence for the declassification of the lands affected by court rulings nor proof that these lands do not have a substantial interest in achieving the objectives of the directives on the protection of the nature”, reads the ruling of last December 1 of the Administrative Litigation chamber of the Andalusian high court.

For its proposal, which gave free rein to plastic, the Board took refuge in the fact that Judge Manuel Espinosa Labella – former member of the Government Chamber of the TSJA, now retired -, among other owners, had won a lawsuit in the same court room. Andalusian superior to maintain a greenhouse on those lands of El Ejido. However, now the judges clarify that this ruling in favor of an owner in 2008 did not justify evading the primacy of European Union Law and declassifying protected hectares.

An artinera, in the surroundings of El Ejido. /CORDED

The Andalusian Junta legislated knowing that it was not complying with the European guidelines because a year before publishing its standard, in March 2019, the Directorate General for the Environment of the European Commission warned it that it needed scientific evidence to unprotect the SCI, and thus The sentence highlights it. “Despite this, the defendant Administration [el Gobierno andaluz] “continued with the processing of the order,” the magistrates criticize how the Andalusian law attempted to circumvent article 9 of directive 92/43 and article 49 of Law 42/2007.

In addition to legislating against European regulations, the Board has subsequently avoided obeying Brussels. Two and a half years ago, the head of unit of the European Directorate General of the Environment, Nicola Notaro, requested by letter to the Board a response with “the measures adopted to prevent the deterioration of the place”, and thus minimize the impact of the greenhouses. . The Andalusian Executive continues today without responding to Notaro.

Abel La Calle, lawyer for Ecologistas en Acción, highlights the relevance of the ruling: “You cannot break the law, not even to execute a sentence. The underlying problem is that neither the PP nor the PSOE want to confront the farmers so that they do not accuse them of slowing down the economic development of El Ejido. Even those who have developed on top of an LIC! ”He exclaims indignantly. “The protection of biodiversity cannot give way to the fait accompli of its destruction. If the Artos of El Ejido are destroyed, it is not possible to unprotect and thereby legitimize the illegal action of their destruction,” he clarifies. The conservation organization has had the cooperation of scientists from the University of Almería, the CSIC and the ClientEarth organization.

The Andalusian Ministry of Sustainability, Environment and Blue Economy is now digesting the setback and its legal services are studying whether to appeal the ruling before the Supreme Court. “Our obligation is to preserve and conserve this area declared LIC (…) This area was declared LIC in 2006, which means that it is a problem that has been going on for years that has not been resolved,” alleges a spokesperson for said department when wielding the inheritance. socialist, despite the fact that the PP has governed in Andalusia for five years. The advisor of the branch, Ramón Fernández-Pacheco, was mayor of Almería, 50 kilometers from the enclave, and his predecessor as advisor, Carmen Crespo, mayor of Adra, 20 kilometers away.

Huge specimen of artinera, destroyed by the City Council of El Ejido in 2000. COURTED BY ECOLOGISTS IN ACTION

On the ground, the El Ejido City Council has allowed greenhouses to gradually occupy more and more hectares over the last two decades, since it approved its General Plan. “We have five inspectors who are constantly walking around and monitoring, but we do not give authorizations in the LIC area,” says the Councilor for the Environment, Manuel Martínez. Are you sure that your inspectors have visited the LIC reflected in the orthophotos? “I'm not saying that there haven't been any cases, but our desire is to control and now we will see in which cases we could denounce the owners of those greenhouses,” he alleges. The mayor, Francisco Góngora, adds: “There has only been occupation of the LIC by the family of Judge Espinosa, but it has not been a generalized occupation.” However, aerial photos refute both popular politicians.

The expansion of greenhouses in Almería has accelerated the disappearance of the artineras, which today only occupy 115 hectares, barely 5% of their area 70 years ago, according to ecological experts. Agricultural entrepreneurs have uprooted one specimen after another, despite its protection, to replace them with intensive crops of vegetables and fruits.

“Between 1957 and 2011, more than 26,000 hectares of the area occupied by arto populations in Spain have been lost due to human causes and the spots of artineras have atomized in the landscape (…) They are on the verge of collapse due to the systematic occupation of their habitat due to agricultural and urban uses,” warned 19 researchers and scientists from the Arid Zones Experimental Station, belonging to the CSIC, and different universities, such as Almería and Exeter (United Kingdom), in a joint study in 2020.

Destruction of pipelines in El Ejido two decades ago. / ECOLOGISTS IN ACTION

The professor of biodiversity and ecosystems at the University of Almería Javier Cabello emphasizes that the artineras are unique in all of Europe and are in danger of extinction in the Iberian southeast, between Malaga and Alicante. “Sometimes these arborescent thickets (very tall) compete with housing developments, other times with roads and other times with greenhouses. In Almería, with agriculture as an economic engine, the word Maytenus is banned because it represents the invasion of a protected space.”

Last March, some 60 scientists, companies, NGOs and City Councils held a meeting in Salobreña (Granada) to find formulas to protect the species, from which the platform emerged. Maytenus.org. The conservation conclusions have been published in Plant Conservation magazine, of the Spanish Society of Plant Conservation Biology.

Moisés Palmero, through the El Arbol de las Piruletas association, has an urban ecology classroom with three excursions for El Ejido students to discover the ecological wealth of the surroundings. “When we proposed taking the children to the Artos, the City Council put on a bad face because they are totally abandoned,” he points out. From the local opposition, Manuel Pérez, from the PSOE, acknowledges that they have never presented a municipal initiative to protect the reserve from the voracity of agricultural businessmen. “The population's ignorance about art is absolute, the priority is agriculture.”

After the recognition in 2006 of the Artos as LIC, the Board (PSOE) prepared in 2017 a 79-page draft management plan for the Special Conservation Area (ZEC, next step to the declaration of LIC) that was never approved. . This document illustrated how six years ago greenhouses had already invaded 19% of the protected territory, industrial and commercial zones 7%, and roads 4% in a progressive destruction of the protected enclave.