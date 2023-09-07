“I will be in Andalusia a lot in the coming months, dear Juan”. The general secretary of the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, addressed the leader of the Andalusian socialists, Juan Espadas, in the opening ceremony of the political course in Malaga last Saturday. Since 2012, that territory, which had always been the fishing ground for the formation’s votes, the PSOE had not stopped losing electoral support, to the point that, after the absolute majority of Juan Manuel Moreno in the 2019 regional elections, it had begun to talk about a sociological change in Andalusia to the right. In the general elections, however, and although the PP won again in the region for the third time in a row, the PSOE was able to act as a containment dam and, despite losing two deputies compared to 2010, was able to file down some seats, which in Genoa They took it for granted, preventing Alberto Núñez Feijóo from guaranteeing the investiture. Thickening that muscle, which many believed to be deflated, is part of the future socialist strategy, provided that first, yes, the uncertainty of the investiture is resolved.

“Pedro is not by chance, it is not by chance that he says that he wants to come more to Andalusia. It is a place that the PSOE wants to recover, just as it has happened with Catalonia and the PSC”, points out a senior leader of the formation in Andalusia who was present at the meeting in Malaga. The Andalusian socialists interpret the results of the general elections —in which they were 100,000 votes behind the PP— as the turning point, the ground from which to continue growing until the Junta de Andalucía is recovered. Along this path, the Socialists entrust a good part of their possibilities to the wear and tear of the Andalusian president’s distinctive of moderation, to the consolidation of the figure of their own leader, both personally and at an organic and parliamentary level, and to make a flag of the policies progressives that can exercise from the two main institutions in which the PSOE governs —the Deputations of Seville and Jaén— against those that develop the Board and the municipalities of the eight provincial capitals, in the hands of the PP.

The last general elections broke with the desire for the absence of mobilization of the socialist bases and the province of Seville recovered the emblem of a stronghold of the PSOE, becoming the only one in which the party won on 23-J, after having faltered in the autonomous regions, where Moreno’s PP swept the territory, which for the first time voted mainly for the right. “The heart of Andalusia does not move if the PSOE of Seville does not beat”. This is a statement carried out by the general secretary of the socialists in that province, Javier Fernández, mayor of La Rinconada ―one of the most voted in 28-M― and who since the beginning of July has also been president of that Provincial Council.

Fernández acknowledges that the pacts between the PP and Vox were decisive in this reactivation of the socialist electorate, but insists that, in the case of Seville, it is “when the supporter begins to believe that he can win”, when the voters mobilize. This situation of euphoria extends to the rest of the Andalusian socialists. “We came from very painful sticks, but we have demonstrated the resilience of the PSOE in Andalusia,” says the senior official consulted. “July 23 has been a turning point, but to return the illusion and try to win in Andalusia again we need more things,” warns the president of the Seville Provincial Council. “We need more projection of the message, build a clearly alternative project in Andalusia and consolidate the figure of Juan Espadas,” defends another member of the party leadership.

No debate around the leader

Two years after Susana Díaz won the primaries, the general perception is that Espadas was not established as a leader within his own party. However, the endorsement of Sánchez last Saturday and the words of the Secretary of Organization and head of the PSOE list for Seville, the acting minister María Jesús Montero, covering the Andalusian leader — “we are going to work tirelessly so that you are the the next president of Andalusia”, he said – are considered in the leadership of the regional formation as “a recognition of the results in Andalusia and its general secretary”. Sources from the Andalusian PSOE acknowledge that at this time the former mayor of Seville has not surrounded himself with a compact and solid team — “he has to go from having 10 groups, one for each thing, to having a unique and strong one that can transmit the main ideas with solvency and agility”, they maintain— and that it still needs to increase its degree of knowledge among voters. “People expected a little more from Juan, but he is like diesel cars, he has more endurance and capacity, he has never shone in the first battles, but he has to be more incisive,” says a veteran PSOE leader sevillian. “When the Government settles in Madrid, we have to see how it makes itself more noticeable with fellow party members and in Parliament. The Andalusians have to see it as a reference, ”adds another senior party official. All agree, however, on the need to keep the figure of Espadas at the forefront of the formation. “Right now it makes no sense to open that debate, when the PSOE is recovering the support of the citizens and cutting the differences with the PP,” says one of the sources consulted. “There is a project for the future with Juan, getting into another succession mess now would be counterproductive,” says another interlocutor.

The PSOE-A has three years left to establish itself as an alternative. Its leaders believe that the times – which inevitably happen because Pedro Sánchez remains in La Moncloa – and the political chessboard right now accompany the recovery strategy of the Andalusian PSOE. A path that goes through deepening the wear and tear of the president of the Board. “We are beginning to see that the Moreno Bonilla effect is deflating. People have to be permanently excited and the constant confrontation with the Government of Spain, the situation of primary care, which is an absolute disaster, and above all the ridiculous manifesto that he has made with Doñana, begin to take their toll on him ”, lists Fernández . “Citizens are usually very generous with the leaders in the first elections, but then they begin to demand and render them accountable and Andalusia has entered into stagnation,” says the veteran leader consulted.

“Moreno has several open fronts that do not pierce him enough, but it is true that he is not in the same situation as three years ago and that we as adversaries are much more encouraged,” says the senior PSOE-A official consulted, who acknowledges that work remains to be done from the parliamentary point of view. But they also see advantages in the new situation after 23-J. “If Feijóo does not get the investiture, he will have problems and Moreno’s role will be complicated if an internal war opens,” adds this interlocutor.

The president of the Seville Provincial Council, Javier Fernández, at the beginning of summer. PACO BRIDGES

In addition to the battle in Parliament, the Andalusian PSOE wants to oppose its progressive policies with those of the PP and for this it will use the only two Provincial Councils that it governs and from which it can project its initiatives. “The contrast will be seen, that they are different ways of governing,” says the veteran leader. “We want it to be seen that the Sevillian model is perfectly exportable, that people see that there is another form of management that is going to differentiate itself, because we are on the left and we propose progressive policies. What is going to come out of the Diputación is going to have a great difference with what has been projected up to now in the Junta”, Fernández points out.

As president of the Provincial Council, he has already begun to set the pace. The management of it involves occupying the spaces that the City Councils do not reach in terms of equality, youth, housing, depopulation, drought, transport or climate change and managing to iron out the inequalities between the municipalities of that territory

Rescue the vote of the center and strengthen the Andalusian Sumar In the PSOE of Andalusia it is considered that a good part of the vote of socialist sympathizers who in the previous electoral appointments opted for the leader of the PP, Juan Manuel Moreno, began to return to the formation in the general elections and they believe that the wear and tear of the president of the Board can delve into that trend. Several of the leaders consulted consider that “after having leaned to the left to avoid the defeat of Podemos, to aspire to the majority it is necessary to work the center, a vote that has been absorbed by Ciudadanos and that has now been taken by the PP” . However, others think that at a time when absolute majorities are exceptional, the alternative is to strengthen the left of the PSOE. “Agreeing with them is the only way to be able to govern the Board again,” they maintain. An obvious example that still stings is the Seville mayor’s office, which was lost because the leftists ran separately. The sum of their votes would have given the socialist candidate the option to govern. Some leader advocates giving the formations of the confluence the prominence of clearly socialist banners such as democratic memory or matters of equality.