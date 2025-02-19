The Andalusian PP seeks among theirs who leaked the bonuses of its leaders in Seville to “debug responsibilities”

The always unpredictable PP of Seville has re -entered internal seizure. This time he has left his own more than his own than a formation with a certain tendency to self -destruction, because this time their crisis catches them by ruling the City of Seville – sustained in Vox – and with more councilors and mayors than ever in the province .

The shock arises when making public today the bonuses that the party paid ten years ago to the today’s delegate of the Hispanic Consistory, Juan Bueno, and other councilors, being general secretary of the Andalusian PP the current mayor of the city, José Luis Sanz. The controversy is not limited to the fact that PP public leaders charged extra pays while Spain was mired in a drastic cuts policy in public spending promoted by Mariano Rajoy’s government to face the international financial crisis.

It has also transcended a questionable management of the public subsidies of the popular group in the Diputación de Sevilla as operating expenses of the party, including meals, drinks or chartar 70 buses full of supporters to the locking rally of the electoral campaign in the municipal ones of 2011, which The PP won with an absolute majority.

Juan Manuel Moreno’s party, at the time president of the Junta de Andalucía, has left the shock this Wednesday to announce that he will open an internal investigation to “purify political responsibilities”, but did not refer to the leaders who allegedly charged bonus or Those who used public grants from the Diputación de Sevilla to pay for acts, meals and gifts of the PP.

After publishing Diario de Sevilla the accounting seats that accredited those payments, THE MAIL OF ANDALUCÍA He has revealed that the current number two of the PP in Seville and deputy in Parliament, José Ricardo García, withdrew the documentation on that doubtful accounting before a notary, where he was deposited in 2018 by the previous president, Virginia Pérez.

The spokesman of the popular parliamentary group, Toni Martín, is the one who has appealed on Wednesday to the Committee on Rights and Guarantees of the Andalusian PP when, when asked by José Ricardo García as a possible responsible for the filtration of the bonuses, he announced that “it will activate the Internal mechanisms to purify responsibilities. ” “The Andalusian PP is not going to assess the internal performance of this person or allow it to damage the party,” he said.

So far, it is the hardest message that the PP has formulated in public in relation to the entire controversy of the bonuses and the representation expenses of the Seville PP on account of the public subsidies of the Provincial Council. Garcia has not made any statement in this regard this Wednesday, which has coincided with a full session in the Andalusian Parliament, where he shares bench with his companions (he is also general secretary of the Sevillian PP and councilor in Carmona).

The Andalusian PSOE has taken advantage of the internal wound in the PP in Seville to try to carry the controversy of the bonuses to the autonomous Parliament. The Socialists want to convene the monitoring and financing commission of political parties in the Chamber, taking advantage of the fact that it is chaired by one of theirs – the parliamentary Pilar Navarro – to atizar the party of Moreno and the president himself.

The Commission for Financing of Parties of the Andalusian Parliament, a permanent and non -legislative body, has only met three times in this legislature: the first for its Constitution, and the last two to replace any of its members. It has been inactive for almost 30 years, although throughout parliamentary history it has been invoked by opposition parties to previous socialist governments to the echo of news and judicial investigations related to corruption.

The Andalusian PSOE, under the tutelage of the Vice President and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, has registered a maximum question about the alleged bonuses in the PP of Seville so that those of Moreno respond in the Chamber. His initiative to reactivate the party financing commission has, a priori, little tour, because they must first register a parliamentary initiative on this matter that justifies the call of this body.

Actually, in parliamentary history there are four background – three registered in 2013 – in which different groups asked the Chamber table to call the party financing commission, and the governing body admitted them to process. However, all these initiatives declined two years later without reaching the end, that is, without the aforementioned commission being convened.

Ultimately, the call for this deliberation body must be decided at the table of the Political Party Control Commission that, although it is chaired by a socialist deputy, remains under control of the PP, which has a majority of representatives. Martín has already slip this Wednesday that his party will not facilitate the call of this body, since “the salaries of their lordships” are monitored by three different institutions: the general intervention, the Chamber of Accounts and, finally, the Court of Accounts “And none of them have detected any irregularity,” he said.

The delegate of the Treasury in the City of Seville and also an autonomous deputy, Juan Bueno, has denied that he charged bonuses, and explained that this money was for “party operating expenses”. This matter, although it is not resolving in court, embraces the parliamentary debate in which Moreno has to defend himself these days of opposition attacks by other matters directly linked to corruption.

Two courts, one in Seville and one in Cádiz, investigate the contracts by finger of the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) with private clinics. The first, where the Anti -Corruption Prosecutor’s Office also investigates, has charged the current SAS manager and its two predecessors for an alleged crime of prevarication. The second has demanded from the Board the reports of the general intervention that censored the “mass and improper fractionation” of minor contracts of the SAS.

The judge imputes to the leader of the PP of Seville and a high position of Moreno for the irregular concession of a funeral to a relative

Together with these investigations, the current president of the PP of Seville, Ricardo Sánchez, has also been called to declare before the judge on March 3, as accused, in a judicial case due to the allegedly irregular award of a private funeral home by The City of Mairena del Alcor, when he was mayor of this municipality. On this matter there is also a high position of the regional executive of Moreno and member of the Board of Directors of the RTVA, Francisco Rodríguez Roa, allegedly charged to benefit the signing of a relative with the granting of the private funeral home, while the City Council of the City Council of the PP left a public funeral home in the air for six years.