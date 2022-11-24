45 years after the murder of Manuel José García Caparrós on December 4, 1977 in Malaga, the Parliament of Andalusia has approved an initiative in which it asks the central government to declassify all documentation that remains secret. García Caparrós, 18, was a worker at the Cervezas Victoria factory and a union member of Comisiones Obreras. On December 4, 1977, he participated in the demonstration held in Malaga for Andalusian autonomy, which was attended by some 200,000 people, and was shot by a policeman during the charges that occurred after the Andalusian flag was hung on the facade of the Malaga Provincial Council.

The documentation on his murder and the minutes of the congressional commission —declared secret— that investigated the events from January 1975 are not publicly accessible, although both the legal secretary Rosa Burgos and the former IU deputy Eva García Sempere had a partial access in which the personal data appear crossed out. Burgos wrote two fundamental testimonies: The death of García Caparrós in the political transition (from Airon Ediciones, in the El Observador Books collection). In 2017 he published The deaths of García Caparróswhere he reveals that the bullet that killed the young man from Malaga came from the weapon of the first corporal MPR, who died a few years ago, and where he denounces the institutional abandonment of the murdered worker.

It has been the spokesperson for Adelante Andalucía, Teresa Rodríguez, who has defended in the Andalusian Parliament the initiative that has made it possible for the Popular Party, PSOE, Por Andalucía and Adelante Andalucía to join their votes to “resolve fairly” and begin to ” settle an outstanding debt” with the family of García Caparrós. Vox has voted against. At the end of her speech, Rodríguez received applause from everyone, except for the Santiago Abascal party bench. The three sisters of the young trade unionist have attended the plenary session, from which they have been absent during the intervention of the ultra-right spokesman.

In 40 years of the Andalusian Parliament, a similar agreement had not been possible. The approved non-law proposal commits the Andalusian Government to include García Caparrós in the census of victims provided for in the autonomous law of Democratic Memory. However, this census does not exist and it remains to be seen if the Executive headed by Juan Manuel Moreno is going to create it.

Portrait of Garcia Caparros.

The place where Caparrós received the lethal bullet —he bled to death before reaching the hospital— will be declared a place of memory by the Junta and all the documents related to his death will form part of the documentary heritage of Andalusia. These proposals, incorporated as amendments, have come from the popular group and have been defended by its deputy Bruno García.

The Socialists have also made contributions to the text promoted by Teresa Rodríguez, who refused to delete her main petition: “The declassification of all documentation” from Congress, “without anonymizing proper names, referring to the events of December 4, 1977 in Malaga”. The central government has in its portfolio the official secrets law that establishes four classification categories: top secret, secret, confidential and restricted. The expiration period for each category will vary from a minimum of four years for less protected documents, to a maximum of half a century for top secret documents. A socialist amendment guarantees “access to verification of the facts and circumstances” of the crime of the CC OO trade unionist, as already contemplated in the Democratic Memory Law.

The socialist spokesman, Josele Aguilar, has taken advantage of his speech to reproach the PP for declaring December 4 Flag Day —at the request of Andalusian Alejandro Rojas-Marcos— to “cover up the shame” of the absence of the right Andalusian government at the beginning of the Andalusian autonomous process, while accusing the Moreno government of “trying to rewrite history”.

For the Andalusian PSOE, the massive demonstrations of December 4, 1977 to demand “freedom, amnesty and the Statute of Autonomy”, attended by some two million people in the eight Andalusian capitals and Barcelona, ​​never occupied a major place in their autonomous heritage, as it is occupied by the referendum of February 28, 1980. In 2013, 36 years after his assassination, the Junta de Andalucía, then governed by the socialists, distinguished Caparrós with the title of favorite son of the community, a request made by IU, then a PSOE coalition in the Andalusian government.