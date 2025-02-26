More than 170 athletes from 18 countries and 6 autonomous communities will compete as of this Thursday in the waters of the Cadiz Bay for the titles of the titles of the Andalusian Olympic Week, Carnival Trophywhich celebrates its twenty anniversary along four days until Sunday, March 2. In addition to the absolute titles open to all nations, the Andalusian regatta puts into play the Spanish championships of the Olympic class IQFOIL Absolute and Sub 23male and female. The hosts also have the opportunity to get the triplet since for many the regatta puts in luck the autonomic glasses of the newly started season.

IQFOIL classes will have the participation of the latest national Olympic representatives, Balear. Among men, there will be eight countries represented (Spain, Austria, Brazil, Finland, India, Portugal, Turkey and Ukraine) and 19 Spaniards between the Senior and Sub 23 categories. Among the first they opt for the national title athletes of the size of the Andalusians Fernando Martínez del Cerro (CT Vela Puerto Sherry), Fernando Lamadrid (CN Puerto Sherry) and Aurelio Terry (CN Seville), in front of the Catalan Guillem Segu or the windsurphist of the Valencian Community Jorge Aranzueque. For its part Baltasar aspires to the Title Sub 23 in front of its territorial partner Bernat Tomas or the Andalusians Ángel Medina (RC El Padado) and Alejandro Arauz (CN Puerto Sherry), among others. Among the foreign applicants, two have as coach the Andalusians Borja Carracedo with the Austrian Theo Peter, and Juan Manuel Moreno with the American Noah Lyons.

Among women, the Windsurphist of the CN Puerto Sherry, Pilar Lamadrid, has all the ballots to renew the national title, but must fight for the absolute with representatives of four other countries (India, Czech Republic, Sweden and the United States). Also in this fleet there are three visitors who have Andalusians in the coaching staff; The American Dominique Stater who trains Pedro Pascual and the Czechs Katerina Almantova and Katerina Sikova to the orders of Jaime Andrés.

In Sub 23, Czechs and Norway will try to be crowned in the Cadiz Bay, while Spanish such as the Andalusian Carmen and Arancha Sahuquillo or Lucía García Cubillana (CN Sevilla), the Catalan Julia Gómez or the Balearic Islands Barbara Winau and Andrea Torres will give everything for being the best in Spain.









It will also be a valid regatta for the Spanish Olympic Circuit for the Women’s ILCA class (The masculine is not Olympic), a class in which the Andalusian Marta Robles (RC the lock), Rocío Blázquez (RC Mediterranean) or Raquel Retamero of the RCN of the Line The Andalusian Federation of Vela in the port of Santa María.

In the same class, his teammates in the CEEDA Alberto Medel program (CN Sevilla), Roberto Aguilar and Carl-Botto Plaza del CNM Benalmádena, José Manuel Vargas del Can Eslora, Diego del Río del Rcn de Sanlúcar de Barrameda and Sorin Romero of CM Almería, will compete this time for the autonomous Cup. The other member of the program, the Linense María de la Corte, will compete in the ILCA 4 class.

Another of the classes with the Andalusia Cup at stake is 420, a class that this year celebrates in the same waters the Championship of Spain, with favorite crews such as those composed by Josete Ruiz and Vicente Hernández (CN Puerto Sherry), Jose Medel and Pablo Fernández (CN Sevilla/CN Puerto Sherry), or the female of Martina Mas and Carla Fernández (CN Puerto Sherry/CN Sevilla). The winners of the absolute title will also be among the Andalusians.

Following the regional glasses, the ILCA 4 class is again the most numerous with a total of 55 registered and the Andalusian flag as the only protagonist among the Spaniards. The absolute title also opt for Canadians and Moroccies.

Among the youth of the IQFOIL Olympic class, it floats for which, like the elderly the Olympic week will be the best training for the IQFOIL Games that will be held in a few weeks also in the Bay of Cádiz, among the sub 19 Padlock) and Alejandro Selma (CN Puerto Sherry) among the boys, and in Blanca Sahuquillo (CN Sevilla), Lucía Guardiola or Carmen Pica (CN Puerto Sherry) among the girls. Argentine, Dutch and Portuguese also compete in this fleet.

In IQFOIL SUB 17 one of the applicants is the young Olivia Sánchez (CN Sevilla) who has just obtained the Spanish Techno Championship Sub 15, and among the boys will be the third best in Spain, the Malaga Álvaro Pastor (RC the padlock), among others.

Finally, in the Olympic class Ilca 7 the Germans are a majority, in front of Spanish applicants such as the Andalusians Diego Manuel Torregrosa, current regional champion, and Álvaro Pozo of the RCN of Sanlúcar de Barrameda or Eduardo Orihuela of CN Sevilla.

After several days of training, The first qualifying tests will begin on Thursday from noon. It will be then when the competition starts in the Cadiz Bay with four days ahead until Sunday, March 2, the last day that will also house the trophy delivery ceremony at the end of the regatta.

To accommodate the large fleet, The organization enables two areas of regattas; one for the IQFOIL tables and another for the ILCA and 420. On land and in the sea, the Andalusian Federation of Vela mobilizes more than fifty people to make possible one of its great regattas. It seems that the conditions will live up to the fleet with four days and all directions, something that will distribute the opportunities among the applicants.

The 20th Andaluza Olympic Week, Carnival Trophy is a regatta organized by the Specialized Sports Technification Center of Cádiz Bay and the Andalusian Federation of Vela by delegation of the Royal Spanish Sailing Federation, with the sponsorship of the Junta de Andalucía, the Provincial Council of Cádiz, the City of El Puerto de Santa María and Puerto Sherry. One more year, the regatta will have the collaboration of the Andalusian Center for Sports Medicine with the assistance of Dr. Carmen Vaz.