The current Minister of Development, Articulation of the Territory and Housing, Marifrán Carazo Villalonga, will be the candidate of the Popular Party for mayor of Granada in the next municipal elections, scheduled for May 28. The departure of Marifrán Carazo is the first – and predictably the only – of the departures of the Government of Juan Manuel Moreno towards municipal politics and will force the Andalusian president to remodel his team. This departure is not expected immediately, since, as Carazo explained in the presentation of her candidacy, she will remain in the Government “until the legal term allows it.” Carazo has explained that the president has asked her to continue in office until the end. Thus, if Moreno maintains that option, the remodeling will not take place until late spring, since the candidacies for the local elections are presented approximately one month before they are held.

Carazo has announced her candidacy this Tuesday surrounded by her family and without any party mate or political leader with her. On the terrace of a restaurant near the hill of the Alhambra that allowed us to contemplate the entire city, the popular candidate has assured that it has been a decision of “conviction and with the heart” and that after discussing it with her family this Christmas, she has proposed to the Andalusian president. Her family and the leader of the Andalusian PP have been strictly the only ones consulted, Carazo has insisted, who has said that it will be now, once publicly announced, when she will transfer it to the local and provincial PP. The candidate for mayor of the capital of Granada has said that she chose Granada over the Ministry because she believes that “it is the right time, because she needs solid and strong leadership.” “And because I want to take charge of its management because I think I have sufficient knowledge of the city, its needs and because I have the management experience developed over the years”, she added. The candidate has refused to advance whether or not she will include the current popular councilors in her future team.

The possible candidacy of Carazo, despite what she said, had been sounding loud for a few weeks. Although months ago the option of her and that of the current director of the Alhambra, Rocío Díaz, was being considered, in recent weeks Carazo was positioned as the chosen person. A few days ago, the Andalusian president defined it during a visit to Sierra Nevada as “one of the greatest assets”, “a great ambassador” of the city and “one of the key pieces of the Government of Andalusia”. The latter, moreover, is not an exclusive opinion of the Andalusian president. When Moreno had to form his new Governing Council last July, after winning the regional elections by an absolute majority, he explained that he was renewing Carazo in the Ministry of Development for his “brilliant” work in the previous legislature and also at the request of the businessmen in the sector who “mostly” had asked her to keep her in that position.

On the other hand, the future departure of Carazo from the Andalusian Executive is a setback for the province of Granada, which thus loses its only representative in that team. Carazo’s position is also especially relevant because of the money that his council manages. The Andalusian budget for 2023 will dedicate 16,155 million to this department, which represents a third of the 45,603 million euros of the total. Asked about this, Carazo has stated that she has already reminded Moreno that “Granada has to be represented in the Governing Council of the Junta de Andalucía.”

The candidate was born in Valladolid in 1977 and at the age of 18 came to Granada to study at its university. In it she graduated in Optics and Optometry and graduated in Political Science and Sociology. She has been a member of the PP since 1996, where she has held various positions of responsibility both in Nuevas Generaciones and in the party itself. She has also been a councilor for the Granada City Council and a regional parliamentarian. In January 2019, she entered the first Government of Moreno as Minister of Development, since she revalidated a few months ago in the second Executive.

From Granada’s socialist government team, its spokesperson has congratulated the candidate, although he has considered that it means “continuism, because he is someone who was on Torres Hurtado’s team a few years ago.”