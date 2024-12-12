He La Cartuja Specialized High Performance Center (CEAR) This weekend it hosts a new edition of the Andalusian International Rowing Open. The test, scheduled for Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15 in the Guadalquivir dock under the organization of the Andalusian Rowing Federation, was presented this Thursday at the CEAR itself with the presence, among other authorities, and accompanying the president of the FAR, Fernando Brionesfrom the territorial delegate of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Government of Andalusia, Carmen Ortiz; and the delegate of Sports and Health Promotion of the Seville City Council, Silvia Pozo.

The 18th Andalusian International Rowing Open, the last test of the 2024 calendar of the Andalusian Federation, will bring together some 1,000 athletes from 40 clubs from Spain, Great Britain and the United Kingdom. Specifically and at a national level, the competition, to be held over the distance of 2,000 meters in the absolute, youth and cadet categories, will have the participation of rowers from eight autonomous communities: Asturias, Aragon, Cantabria, Catalonia, Valencian Community, Madrid, Galicia and Andalusia.

The Andalusian representation in the international event, whose official training began this Thursday and will continue until Friday afternoon, when the delegates’ meeting will be held, is made up of Royal Circle of Farmersdefending champion; Seville Nautical Club, Guadalquivir 86 Rowing Club, CD Veteran Rowers and Canoeists of Seville, El Ejido Free Time Club, Royal Mediterranean Club of Malaga, Linense Rowing Club.

Where to watch the Andalusian International Open

He Andalusia International Rowing Open It will be broadcast live during its two days on the FAR YouTube channel. On Saturday, the competition will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., while on Sunday it will run until 1:30 p.m., followed by the presentation of trophies to the first classified clubs.