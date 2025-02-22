The Andalusian government sees “inejecutable” the final sentence of the supreme that gave him the floor of the Algarrobico for his demolition

The Junta de Andalucía has summoned the Government of Spain and the City of Carboneras to the Mixed Commission on the Macrohotel built 20 years on the front line of the Algarrobico Beach, on the Almeria coast. This is a cooperation body between administrations that, in this case, tries to agree on how to carry out something in what, apparently, all agree: the demolition of the hotel – symbol of wild urbanism – and the recovery of the natural space of the natural space .

The Board summons the Mixed Commission on the Algarrobico in full clash with the Government for the expropriation

This dialogue between administrations of different political sign is preceded by an ordago that launched a few weeks ago the first vice president of the Government, Minister of Finance and, for very recently, general secretary of the Andalusian PSOE. María Jesús Montero appeared before the brick mole to announce the expropriation of the building -Propadic of the promoter Azata del Sol – for later demolition.

The announcement caught the Andalusian government of Juan Manuel Moreno by surprise that, that same day, he put repairs to the expropriation and slid that it would be “appealed” before justice, without realizing that the Board won nine years ago in the courts the right of retracting on the ground where the carob is erected, after payment of 2.3 million euros to Azata del Sol. The Supreme Court issued a final sentence in 2016 that The land was raided to the Board to acquire that land and, subsequently, order the demolition of the property.

But the hotel is still standing and the ownership of the plot is still of the promoter, because the Board has not executed the right of retract that won in the courts. The spokeswoman of the Andalusian Executive, Carolina España, did not know how to explain why it had not been done, nor did the last socialist governments or have been done during the six years with Moreno of President.

After a consultation to the Legal Cabinet of the Ministry of Sustainability and Environment, the response of why the Junta de Andalucía has not made use of its victory in the courts refers to the entire judicial tangle that tangles the subject of the carob from the beginning, with about 50 legal acts in tow: “The Junta de Andalucía has an administrative act whose compliance with law has been confirmed judicially, but it is inejecutable, ”concludes from the department directed by Catalina García.

According to these sources, the Andalusian government has tried several times to execute that final sentence that gives it the rights on the land where the Macrohotel is erected, but found “problems of all kinds” that prevented him from doing so. “The execution of the retraction was attempted, but when attending the contentious -administrative jurisdiction, it was not possible for such execution to endors Azata [la promotora y propietaria del hotel]”, They say from the Ministry. The only alternative to overcome this obstacle, they add, was that the Board would return to the courts, but this time of the civil jurisdictional order.

Another of the causes referred to by the Andalusian government is the lack of concordance between the land surface that won in the courts and the space occupied by the Macrohotel. “There was no identity between the farms on which the retraction and registration farms currently exist,” They agreed “with the land with the right to retract from the Board,” as a consequence of the urban execution and the reparcelation and subsequent approval and registration of the project of the project of compensation ”. This disagreement was also indicated by the registered property when the registration of the land denied the Board to become publicly owned.

The last reason referred to by the Junta de Andalucía is that “the retraction was on the ground, but not on the flight”, that is, about the building of the Macrohotel. “The judicial resolutions that did not support the forced execution of the resolution agreed on the retraction also referred to this circumstance, which constituted an additional obstacle to the exercise of the retraction,” concluded the aforementioned sources.

A fine of 100 million to a town hall with 15 million budget

However, the new outbreak that surrounds the carob is not strictly of a judicial nature, but political. Montero has launched the order of the hotel expropriation to demolish it, a crystallized announcement in the agreement of the Council of Ministers on Tuesday, which fought 7.5 million euros to subdue this operation. The expropriation seeks to “accelerate” the demolition process at the expense of paying compensation to the construction company and ending once and for all with the judicial tangle that prevents recovering that space protected in the front line of the Almeria coast.

President Moreno also committed himself in the last elections to tear down the carob, and now his government and his party accuse Montero of electoralism and unfair to boost this measure unilaterally without debating or agreeing it before within the framework of the Mixed Commission. The leader of the Andalusian PSOE reproaches them, in turn, that attitude of “dog of the gardener”, without positioning himself to or against openly.

In the Andalusian President’s team they say that his government “already weighs the route of expropriation”, but ruled out because “it will predictably be collided with another appeal before the courts.” The only formula that consider to unravel this, they say, “is only in the hands of the current mayor of Carboneras”, to execute the sentence that declared the construction illegal and open the door to the demolition. Of course, this would instantly activate Azata’s claim of a millionaire compensation to the first public administration that gave her green light to build. That is, a City Council with an annual budget that is around 15 million euros would have to face a payment close to 100 million, “leaving him indebted for life,” they admit in the Moreno government.

Mayor Salvador Hernández (Citizens) has advocated negotiating with the promoter assessing the opening of a “hotel or a residence”, and has warned that the idea of ​​expropriation – which the government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero has already considered without success – You can extend the situation another five years. For years, the Consistory of Carboneras, with corporations of different political sign, has dragged the feet to fulfill the judicial sentences that would allow the definitive demolition.