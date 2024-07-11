The Andalusian Ministry of the Environment signed this Thursday the Unified Environmental Authorisation (AAU) for the start-up of the new exploitation project of the Aznalcóllar mine. This procedure is crucial and indispensable to give the green light to the reopening of the complex, which inevitably refers to the ecological disaster that occurred 26 years ago when the reservoir broke and spilled seven million tons of toxic waste into the Guadiamar.

However, its definitive start-up is not yet imminent. Now all that remains is the resolution of the final authorisation, a process that depends on the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Mines, which includes a period of public hearing, and which, if everything goes according to plan, will conclude at the end of the last quarter of this year. From then on, the pre-opening phase of the mine would begin, lasting three years, which includes the construction of a treatment plant and a tunnel to transport the water, in addition to the underground galleries of the mine – which will last 18 months – to continue with the emptying of the water stored in the Los Frailes mine, where the mine will be located, and the extraction of part of the water from the neighbouring Aznalcóllar mine, which is the one with the greatest contaminating waste. From here, at the end of 2027 or beginning of 2028, mining activity as such will begin for the next 17 years for the extraction of copper, zinc and lead, especially.

Both the Andalusian Government and the company that has the mining concession, Minera Los Frailes, insist on dissociating this project from the 1998 mine and the environmental risks that caused that disaster. “The 1998 mine has nothing to do with it,” said the Minister for the Environment, Ramón Fernández-Pacheco, this afternoon. This mine is underground and therefore does not have ponds where the waste is deposited, unlike the one that caused the toxic catastrophe, which was open-air. “21st century mining has nothing to do with 20th century mining. There is a lot of technology and safety here,” added the Minister for Mines, Jorge Paradela.

Aware of the frontal opposition of environmental groups, who in their allegations warned that the discharge of this water, however purified and treated it was, would contribute to increasing the accumulation of toxic waste that is already sedimented in the Guadalquivir with serious risk for fishing and agriculture in the area, the safety of the project has been the aspect on which the two councillors have placed the most emphasis.

“The project complies 100% with environmental guarantees,” Fernández-Pacheco insisted. The AAU contemplates the authorization of up to 17.52 cubic hectometres in the 18 months that the emptying of the pits lasts, 15 coming from the Los Frailes pit and 2.52 from Aznalcóllar. All this quantity will end up in the Guadalquivir after going through a purification process “with innovative techniques” and which must comply with certain quality parameters, the control of which will be carried out daily at three different points of the flow of the discharge. 4,465 daily controls will be carried out from Monday to Friday and as soon as it is found that any of the quality parameters stipulated for each of the metals that make up the water is exceeded by 0.75%, the exploitation will be stopped, assured sources from both ministries. “There will never be a discharge above the stipulated level, because if it exceeds 0.75% it will be stopped, that is, there will never be a 100% non-compliance,” said the Environment Minister.

The AAU also includes requirements requested by environmentalists, according to the councillors, such as a contingency plan for financial guarantee of 60 million euros, which the company will have to take charge of throughout the project – which the previous company that managed the mine never signed up to -; the figure of a hydrologist and that of an environmental technician resident within the project. This is a professional belonging to a Collaborating Entity in the field of Environmental Quality of those They work with the Board, whose salary will be paid by Minera Los Frailes and which will have to verify all internal reports prepared by the company, to which will be added the inspections of the regional administration itself.

“The impact on the river must be as minimal as possible,” Fernández-Pacheco stressed. In this regard, sources from his department explain that the quality parameters of the polluting waste have been calculated based on 23 different scenarios, including that the Guadalquivir flows with the minimum ecological flow in a drought situation. “The most unfavourable of all has also been taken into account,” they emphasise.

Company sources also compare the total volume that they would discharge into the river, a maximum of 16 cubic hectometres per year (taking the maximum of four hectometres that could be discharged from the Aznalcóllar mine in the event of very high rainfall), with the total river volume, of 12,772.2 cubic hectometres per year, to temper the impact. The emptying, the company recalls, is also necessary to prevent the volume of water stored in Aznacóllar from rising to the limit where it would overflow and the contaminated water would spread into the surroundings. To avoid this, the pumping of water must continue, as the Junta was responsible for until it granted the concession to operate the mine in 2015, a year since which it has not been done. The lack of rainfall in this period has, however, meant that the level has not risen too much.

Metal waste

For Greenpeace, however, these warnings are not enough. “The report by Professor Jesús Castillo has not been taken into account [que se aportó en sus alegaciones] “In this report, the NGO reports evidence that there is already metal waste accumulated in the Guadalquivir. What does it matter if it never exceeds 100%, if what is dumped accumulates on what is already there? The synergistic effects have not been taken into account,” warns Jesús Berraquero, spokesman for the NGO on water issues, who points out that they have not received a response to their allegations. “There will probably not be a new disaster, like the one in 1998, but there will be a more harmless contamination that will have a lesser impact, but it will have one,” he adds.

The reopening of the mine is seen by some as an opportunity to revitalise the economy of the area, which has been in an induced coma since the disaster and the closure of the mine in 2002, and which has been gradually losing population. Its mayor, Juan José Fernández Garrido, of IU, is one of the firm defenders of a project that involves a private investment of 450 million euros – of which 100 million are planned for environmental assets, such as the treatment plant – and which will create 2,000 direct and indirect jobs during the 20-year duration of the concession. “This is the greatest opportunity to boost the economy of the area in years,” Paradela confirmed, who also emphasised the commitment to mining by the Government of Juan Manuel Moreno, as an opportunity to grow economically and attract investment. “We are prepared because we see all the environmental guarantees to open a new mine with a very limited environmental impact. No region in Europe has as much copper as Andalusia, and this mine is about that,” the minister stressed.

The mine has 45 million tons of copper, zinc and lead reserves and the company plans to extract 2.7 million tons annually. In addition to the extraction activity, the project includes the rehabilitation of the surroundings, a 500-hectare area where the two mines, the waste dump and the contaminated soils are located.

Pending court proceedings The Junta is not concerned that the procedure for granting the project is pending a court decision, a ruling that is expected in 2025. Sources consulted consider that the court decisions that have been made have supported the continuation of the procedure in the face of the requests of the plaintiff company that it be suspended while the ownership is resolved.

