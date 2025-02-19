The Andalusian government asks to appeal in the judicial case against its chopped health contracts and the judge denies it

The Andalusian government is being investigated by two different courts – one of Seville and another of Cádiz – in relation to the hiring by the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) for hundreds of millions of euros. The first investigates a possible crime of prevarication in emergency contracts signed with private clinics between 2020 and 2024, cause in which the SAS manager and its two predecessors are charged; The second investigates the “improper and massive subdivision” of millionaire contracts for the same object or service, making them go through hundreds of concatenated minor contracts.

Until today, the executive of Juan Manuel Moreno had rejected appeared in the judicial case of emergency contracts, to avoid admitting the seriousness of the facts investigated but, above all, because taking that step would force him to clarify the judge if he entered the Process as an injured party, as an accusation or as a defense.

In public, the Andalusian president and his team argue that this investigation “does not go any part”, that there is no criminal illicit and that, at most, it would be “administrative errors.” However, its reaction has been different from the second judicial case that points to the massive troceum of contracts, a fact that motivated a report of action of the former general interventor of the Junta de Andalucía – recipiently dismissed – for possible criminal indications in the hiring of the hiring of the Sas in 2022; subsequently ratified in provincial auditors reports in 2023 and 2024.

All these provincial reports, revealed by eldiario.es, motivated the complaint filed by Podemos in Courts of Cádiz, Huelva, Córdoba and Granada, but only the first complaint has caused an opening of proceedings. The lawyer of the SAS in Cádiz asked the Court to instruct the cause of its personation in the process “ad cautlam”, that is, even without defining its involvement in the facts investigated. In an advanced letter by the SER chain, and to which this newspaper has had access, claims to the judge all the documentation that works in its power to know what is investigated exactly.

With this step, the Andalusian government is headed before a judicial procedure that puts hundreds of millions of euros in public procurement, for now, only in the province of Cádiz for a total of 234.5 million in multiple minor contracts destined for the same object.

The excess of this contractual figure, which according to the law must be limited to exceptional cases and justified urgency, caused the general intervention of the Board to order all the minor contracts of the SAS in the eight Andalusian provinces. The conclusions were similar in all audits, which uncovered a “law fraud” in the abuse of this type of contracts, chopped to avoid the legislation. The auditors warned that the Board had awarded 1,225 million in the year 2021 with the “mass and undue” subdivision of minor contracts.

On February 11, Judge Rosa María García, who investigates the case in Cádiz, dismissed the request for the personation of the legal representatives of the SAS in this province, leaving out the Executive of Moreno, although the provinity of the magistrate was appealed. Sources from the Ministry of Health confirm this newspaper that a reform appeal has already been submitted to insist again on the personation of the cause, although this time it must clarify as a person.

Health hiring by motivated another judicial cause in Andalusia while for the Board the case “is deflated every day”

[HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN]