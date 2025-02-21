On Saturday the XV PSOE-A Congresswhich will make official the leadership of María Jesús Montero. The objective, stop the bleeding of votes and the succession of defeats in the latest electoral calls. Montero will have to confront with the popular Juanma Moreno to try to snatch the presidency of the Board, and hold a reasonable result for Pedro Sánchez in the next general elections. During the weekend the samples of support to Montero will happen (Zapatero, Chaves, up to a dozen ministers and Pedro Sánchez for the closure) and tensions between families and in several provinces will be attempted to present a formation in battle and united order. The only unknown is to know the names of those who will be the Praetorian Guard of Montero in Andalusia, which will require full dedication while she acts as vice president of the Government and Minister of Finance. Because the economic model with which the new general secretary for Andalusia dreams is well explained in the political presentation: More public intervention and more taxeswith new types and recovery of others eliminated during the years of Government of the PP.

“The PSOE of Andalusia wants to achieve a strong economic impulse of the Andalusian productive system, through the Strategic use of a huge volume of public investment to promote a great development of productive activities and the economic system. The Junta de Andalucía has to function as a ‘Entrepreneur’ serving as a catalyst for the Innovation and competitiveness of the private sector, “says textually in the framework.

In the document that delegates will discuss this weekend, a commitment determined by renewable energies, green hydrogen and biomass is made. The keys to the socialist commitment are the Innovation and reindustrializationwith the objective that the secondary sector reaches 15% of the Andalusian GDP in 2030 and 20% “in the next decade”, and with the promise of “duplicating the cost in R & D & I to reach 3% of the GDP.

In the reindustrialization plan it is included to strengthen, “thanks to public impulse, Tractor companies such as Airbus, Navantia or Indra“. It is committed to benefiting” the large companies in the sector located in Andalusia with “innovation, contracts and quality employment”, improving the Andalusian productive spaces (the current government prepares a law in this regard) and a Minimum guaranteed investment of 7,000 million of euros per year to modernize infrastructure “with special emphasis on green energy, public transport and telecommunications.”

Two faceful models

The fund, the objectives, are very similar to those marked by the current Andalusian Government of the PP both in industry and in innovation. What vary are recipes. Juanma Moreno’s PP has made the industry contribution to GDP reach record levels (13.5% in 2022, the highest figure in two decades) and that investment in innovation exceeds in recent years all records prior to 2,285 million euros – two thirds of public impulse – through a friendlier taxation, incentive lines and elimination of administrative obstacles. Montero’s plan is more in the line of injecting “an enormous volume of public investment,” according to the framework. The promises of the general secretary of the PSOE-A also have the ballast that she, as Minister of Finance between 2013 and 2018 barely managed to approach the figures that now raises. In addition, the PP has made a flag of them with notable advances.

In employment, one of the main problems of the community, the new Andalusian PSOE of María Jesús Montero raises an amendment to the totality not to the Government of the PP, but to the policies of the old Andalusian PSOE of whose governments was Montero part. “We will replace the current active employment policy scheme with a Integrated Continuous Training System Throughout life “, with specific programs for conversion for people affected by ecological automation and transition.”

For this they raise a Reform “rapid and deep of the Andalusian Employment Service Developing a territorialized labor orientation service, which will progressively have a volume of technical personnel by unemployed person similar to the average of the best EU countries, ”reads the programmatic document that the Socialists will debate in their congress.

The SAE created by the old PSOE is currently in the remodeling phase to incorporate AI and Big Data to the profile and job orientation. Socialist governments They eliminated professional training for employment due to mass fraud and corruption cases, with causes that still place in court. The SAE was for many years a manger for plugs (there is a judicial case that investigates Plug in Faffewhich was absorbed by the SAE), and its effectiveness in labor intermediation was very limited. The star programs of the last socialist governments were the Municipal Employment Planswith those who watered with regional funds to the mayors (without clear criteria of an objective cast) for works often of doubtful utility, which in little increased the employability of the included workers, who did not undergo evaluation and that favored maintenance of client networks.

For him Rural world A revitalization is proposed through the promotion of family agriculture, generational relief and incorporation of women, organic farming and digitalization. And “echo regimes to allow the transition to more sustainable forms of production”, in reference to the PAC. The last reform of the national cast of the PAC prepared by the Socialist Minister Luis Planas, and supported by the Andalusian PSOE, it meant the loss of more than 500 million of euros for community farmers.

Dwelling

In many of the economic issues, the position with which the PSOE-A enters the Congress are almost direct transposition of the postulates with which the party promised in its last Federal Congress. One of those issues is housing.

The Framework presentation proposes to build “mostly protected and public”. “The Junta de Andalucía must be brave and perform Public Land Acquisition Offers To position themselves in large urban areas, where we find the largest housing deficit, “says the document.

It also raises measures that directly affect the municipalities and their financing possibilities, such as ensuring that free transfer soils to municipalities from planning are mostly of residential use (except those from industrial uses), and that those soils cannot be sold They are municipal public heritage and are preferably allocated to public housing.

For the private sector, measures are raised so that the available offer is for First residence. They propose simplifying the bureaucracy for affordable housing and that the conversion of residential housing into tourist in high demand areas is prohibited. “A Fiscal regulations that discourage the sale of homes that are not directed to residential use“, is proposed.

And includes a Progressive Tax for Large holders.

In addition, you want to reinforce the purchase guarantee system of affordable housing below 240,000 euros, and a SEguro Public against non -payment and evictions.

The Andalusian PSOE is also supported by urgently apply the National Housing Law To declare tensioning areas, impose limits on the increase in the rental price and incentives for owners that offer affordable rentals and an “increased tourist rate.”

Financing

To pay these lines of action, the Andalusian PSOE recognizes the need to reform the current regional financing system, although it takes chest that in the last seven years the community has received 6,600 million more A year only of the regional financing system, not to mention that the increase is not due to any reform my government measure but to greater collection, mainly due to inflation and its effect on VAT.

“We demand a financing model that guarantees and blinds the provision of public services, which takes into account the peculiarities of all territories and that guarantees the equity of the provision of public services to citizens, regardless of the Autonomous Community where Long live, “says the presentation. “A model that, Recognizing diversity, it is capable of making equality effective Among all citizens and solidarity in the State as a whole, “he insists.

The paragraphs are crucial for Montero, because as Minister of Finance it has some Commitments agreed with Catalan independentists For unique treatment, and as general secretary of the Andalusian PSOE it can have conflicting interests. The solution is to improve the calculation of the adjusted population, the key indicator for the distribution of the funds “and” establish an automatic adjustment mechanism to maintain the balance of the system over the years. “

Along the same lines, the presentation advocates Accept “the autonomous debt restructuring proposal” proposed by Montero itself (first required by the Catalan independentistas for their community and then extended to the rest). This issue will be discussed in the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council a few days after the Armilla Congress.

Taxes

In fiscal matters, it proposes to “combat the injustices that suppose that the wealthy population does not pay what corresponds to them and causes a competition or dumping Fiscal “. expressly quotes assets and successions, which proposes”harmonize“To avoid” comparative grievances “between communities (both eliminated by the PP in Andalusia, although patrimony has partially recovered after the tax on the state rich of Montero). And it raises a new progressive special tax for property for the large holders of dwelling.

Congress, already on a more political level, will also serve for the PSOE to claim the flag of the Andalucism (Moreno has taken away) and ask for the complete development of the statute with all the planned powers.

The latest proposals of the Marco presentation refer to the international position of Andalusia. Express appeals against the “International reactionary” and accusations to the current regional government to align with it.

And more presence is requested. “No one listens seriously today to Andalusia in European institutions (…) Andalusia has to take their place deepening their strategic relationships and having Own voice in Brussels“, is what is going to be discussed in the socialist conclave days after Juama Moreno has been elected rotary president of the European Regions Committee.