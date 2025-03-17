María Jesús MonteroMinister of Finance, made an allegation against the people who criticized the Andalusian accentespecially hers, during Sunday night in What about Évole.

“From desaperros up there is a vision of the Andalusian people by the right, not always fortunately, of Associate this land to underdevelopment, illiteracy“He told Jordi Évolewhich was surprised by it.

The guest explained what really bothered the Andalusian accent: “It is not the seseo, or the ceceo, but the association to inculture and ignorance“. For her, it was especially annoying to think about the Andalusians.” There are people who That is why it gives less value to your argument“He denounced.

The presenter reminded him of the total where Esperanza Aguirre He imitated her. “It was a ridiculous comment about the accent, and He used it to ridicule my argument with my way of speaking“He analyzed.

“It is very serious that the president of the Community of Madrid did that,” he lamented. “But it doesn’t surprise me either. For them my way of speaking will be ridiculous, but I am proud“The task finished off.

