Tractorate from the Speed ​​Circuit to the center of Jerez de la Frontera Jerez, organized by the representative organizations of the agricultural sector of Cádiz to protest against the convergence decree of the PAC Juan Carlos Toro

The last time the Andalusian countryside took to the streets to protest with their tractors, last February 2020, the coronavirus crisis was about to explode. Farmers then complained of being suffocated by the narrow margin between production costs and sales prices. More than a year later and in a pandemic in which they have been essential to supply the country, they have returned to the streets, in Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz). And now, although the complaint about the low profit margin is still latent, the war is another: the businessmen of the countryside are on a war footing against the new distribution of the Common Agrarian Policy (PAC) established by the Ministry of Agriculture for the framework 2021-2027.

Although the almost 50 tractors have arrived at the esplanade at the end of the demonstration – in the vicinity of the González Hontoria park – to the rhythm of Mónica Naranjo’s Desátame, the spirits among those present were not for parties. The convening organizations Asaja, COAG and UPA have been unshakable in their opposition to the Royal Decree of transition of aid approved by the Ministry on January 27, despite the fact that this Thursday those same entities met with the Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas , to try to reach an agreement. Farmers complain that the measure will mean “a firewood of more than 20% of the aid in 2021 that will affect 60% of the farms in Andalusia,” as Pedro Gallardo, president of Asaja in the province, has complained.

This past Thursday, Planas opened up to make the rules of this transition more flexible for 2022 – before the reform of the agrarian policy that is now being negotiated in the European Union comes into force in 2023 – although he ruled out doing so for this same 2021 due to problems of legal certainty. Gallardo has criticized “the nocturnal and treacherous decree” and has asked the Ministry to bet on a gradual convergence of 75% in aid until 2026, as do other neighboring countries such as Portugal, instead of accelerating it in just two campaigns.

But that is only one of the workhorses that the countryside has in Andalusia, unhappy with the reform of the CAP that is looming in the medium term. Currently, the region receives 1,300 million in payments to farmers and ranchers, of the 4,800 million annually that Spain receives. Andalusian rural entrepreneurs now see with fear how the reduction of agronomic regions – currently there are 50 and could be ostensibly reduced – or the disappearance of the historical reference can cause especially marked losses. With these reforms, the Government intends to further equalize the aid received by all Spanish businessmen, currently variable depending on the region.

For Miguel López, COAG general secretary in Andalusia, the reform means “turning the house upside down”. The person in charge has defended that the change will imply “to dismantle the distribution of the wealth” and that, in the long run, it can load the fixation of the population “that suppose these helps in rural zones. The farmer also does not agree with the flat rate that the reform will bring and to which the Junta de Andalucía has also expressed its opposition. This Friday, representatives in the province of the Andalusian administration (PP) have been present at the march, as well as those responsible for the United Left.

López looks at the future with concern as he sees how the changes in the CAP may mean “handing over the field to large investment funds, as is happening.” However, Planas has repeatedly argued that the reform seeks just the opposite: to improve redistribution. At the moment, of a total of 644,251 beneficiaries in 2019, only 2,808 receive more than 60,000 euros. This represents 0.43% of the receivers, who control 8.6% of the area and receive 10.5% of the payments (290 million), according to data analyzed by EL PAÍS last February.

“We do not want aid, but prices [mínimos]. If they don’t give us prices, don’t let the aid come to us, ”López roared into the microphone. A few steps away, Rocío Román, a 22-year-old girl, was one of the few women who has been present at the demonstration. Dedicated with her family business to the cultivation of some 400 hectares for rent, she followed the words of Gallardo and López with concern. “With how expensive the price of the seed is and now it becomes more complicated if they cut you,” the farmer complained. For this reason, the young woman senses that this Friday in Jerez will be the first of many demonstrations. “This fight has only just begun,” said Azucena González, general secretary of UPA Cádiz, shortly before the tractors returned, for now, to their respective fields.