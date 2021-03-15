The Andalusian agricultural sector begins a calendar of indefinite mobilizations by the provinces of the community in order to demand the withdrawal of the Royal Decree of transition of aid from the Common Agricultural Policy (PAC) and to initiate a “real” dialogue with the Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas. The convergence decree for the years 2021 and 2022 is “harmful to Andalusia” and will mean that, “of the 232,000 farmers who receive aid from the CAP, 80,000 will lose at least 10% in two years”, as stated in this Monday in Seville the representatives of the agricultural organizations of Andalusia: Asaja, Coag, Upa and Cooperativas Agro-alimentary. “We do not want to be heavy, but the Ministry leaves us no other option,” said Rafael Leal, president of the latter.

The protest actions will begin this coming Friday with a tract in Cádiz. Next week they will concentrate in Córdoba in front of the Government Subdelegation and will resume after Holy Week in Seville to continue later with a weekly protest in each Andalusian province without ruling out a large mobilization. “We are not going to stop, we said that we would mobilize when the pandemic allowed us, but we cannot wait any longer. In April or May, decisions of the CAP must be finalized ”, underlined Ricardo Serra, regional president of Asaja.

The royal decree is the prelude to the reform that will be applied from 2023 and is still in the negotiation phase. In it, the Ministry foresees that five or seven will go beyond the current 50 agrarian regions. A cut that the sector anticipates will be harmful to Andalusia and will mean a transfer of income to other territories in the country. “This abrupt change, not required by the European Commission, will mean that in the worst case, Andalusia loses 50% of the 1,300 million euros it receives annually,” said Leal.

The Andalusian agricultural sector met on February 24 with the Secretary General of Agriculture and Food, Fernando Miranda, but they believe that it is not enough. “There have been good words, but no numbers. The ministry does not provide studies ”, stated Leal. According to his forecasts, of the 232,000 farmers and ranchers who receive aid from the CAP, 80,000 will lose at least 10% in two years. In addition, he says, half of them will suffer a decrease of between 20% and 50% between 2021 and 2022. “This minister is not being able to solve the problems. We are not the same as before the pandemic, but much worse than when we started the mobilization process, ”said Miguel López, Secretary General of Coag-Andalucía.

The agricultural organizations insist on talking with the Minister of Agriculture to reach an agreement that is not detrimental to the first agricultural region of Spain, in which 34% of the recipients of PAC aid are found and which contributes 37% of the added value Gross (GVA) agrarian to the Spanish economy, employing more than 8% of the Andalusian employed population. In addition, they have requested the support of the 778 Andalusian municipalities through motions in their plenary sessions, considering that both the convergence decree and the new CAP reform “pose a serious threat to the economy and employment of all of Andalusia.”

Also the Andalusian Government, a coalition between the PP and Citizens, supports the mobilizations of the agrarian sector. “The royal decree breaks the dialogue on the future of the CAP. We are willing to dialogue to the point of exhaustion with the ministry to achieve a good and fair CAP for the future of Andalusian farmers and ranchers ”, highlighted the Minister of Agriculture, Carmen Crespo, after recalling that the agrarian model of the community has made it possible to establish the population in rural towns.

For his part, Minister Luis Planas said last week, during his appearance at the Committee on Agriculture, Fisheries and Food of the Congress of Deputies, that in the coming weeks bilateral meetings will begin with all the autonomous communities with which he hopes to reach a “great pact” around the negotiation of the CAP. “I will act as arbitrator in the next sectoral conference at the end of May – from which the CAP application model in Spain will emerge – to reach a great national agreement on agricultural policy,” said Planas, after showing his commitment to promote “a public, transparent process to reach a high degree of consensus and achieve a good CAP for all”. Regarding the convergence decree, it highlights that it is a requirement of the Commission, although it claims to be open to seeking formulas that, while respecting the progress of convergence, allow reaching a future agreement that includes the year 2022.

Spain will have a budget of 47,724 million euros for the 2021-2027 period of the new CAP. Funds that, with the co-financing of the administrations and the recovery plans, will amount to more than 53,000 million “with which farmers and ranchers will be able to face the challenges of the next decade: environmental sustainability, digitization and generational change, with special attention women, to work for real gender equality in rural areas, ”said Planas.