In the city of St Thomas, just two hundred kilometers from Cuzco, the ‘historical capital’ of Peru, the outstanding accounts are settled in only one way: fighting.

This is how the festival of Takanakuy, an ancestral tradition of local indigenous peoples that has historically been seen as a kind of social catharsis.

For visitors, who are surprised by this commemoration on dates such as Christmas and New Years, there is no better letter of presentation of his mystique than the meaning in Spanish of that sonorous word in Quechua ‘Takanakuy’: hitting each other.

The vindication of a colonial practice

The districts of Llusco and Quiñota are some of those that celebrate Takanakuy. Photo: Melissa Valdivia, El Comercio, from Peru, (GDA).

The origin of this unique celebration dates back to the time of Spanish rule.

At that time, the colonizers made the indigenous people fight indignantly to fulfill their pleasure, according to Victor Laime, a resident expert on the subject, told the British network ‘BBC’.

Then, with the end of European hegemony, the Inca majority peoples coupled this abominable practice to its logic of resistance and they gave it another meaning.

The fact of having combined it with the music and dance of the Huayla, a local cultural style, cleared up any lag of the colonial yoke.

Since then, the Takanakuy represents the warrior spirit.

And that is how all the inhabitants of Santo Tomás and other districts of the province of Chumbivilcas live it.

A peculiar way of ‘doing justice’

Broadly speaking, this commemoration “It is the physical melee encounter, barehanded, without any rule that prevents the use of protective clothing or attack clothing, especially in the use of shoes”, as the researcher Víctor Laime Mantilla pointed out in his book ‘Takanakuy, when the blood boils’.

What inspires the controversial attacks, as the saying goes, is the desire to ‘smooth the rough edges’.

In this way, those who retain some difference with their neighbors, friends or family meet on special dates to leave ‘penalties’ in unique artisanal ‘rings’.

It is said that inhabitants of most age groups (with the exception of children) are part of the Takanakuy.

All in a festive setting in which the music and the troupes locals animate the fighting.

Although some women are part of the Takanakuy celebration, mostly it is the men who participate. Photo: Melissa Valdivia, El Comercio, from Peru, (GDA).

Those most attached to tradition they dress up as animals. Several even adorn their costumes with some stuffed on their heads. Therefore, it is not strange to see a kind of parade of tarucas, hares, eagles and other lifeless beings on some of the inhabitants of the province of Chumbivilcas.

Thus, in the spectacle of the dance and the fight, the problems are being corrected and the feeling of ‘justice’ remains in the air.

The closing of the festival occurs when its participants they melt into hugs with the same limbs with which they attacked themselves incessantly.

That seems to be the feeling that remains after the commemoration: that, although it is hard to believe, the ‘solution’ shares the same origin of the ‘problem’.

* With photos and information from ‘El Comercio’, from Peru, from the Grupo de Diarios de América (GDA).