Masters of engineering and innovation, the ancient Romans left behind a huge impact on modern civilizationsince several of their inventions and innovations have endured over the centuries and have also been useful to us. There are five in particular the most significant inventions and innovations that they have left us.

The Legacy of the Ancient Romans: Here’s What They Left Us

One of the most important and lasting legacies that comes directly from the ancient Romans are the road networks and communication routes: in fact, Roman roads were designed not only to facilitate the movement of legions and goods, but also to connect the different provinces of the Empirein order to facilitate trade and communication. The roads of the ancient Romans were built with several layers of materials in order to ensure durability and resistance and many of them still last today, such as the Aurelia StreetThis is where the saying comes from all roads lead to Rome.

Other great works that have survived to this day they are the aqueductsthat is, one of the greatest engineering achievements of the ancient world, since thanks to these structures it was possible to transport fresh water from the springs directly to the city, in such a way as to be able to guarantee citizens a constant supply both domestically and publicly. They were built using arches and gravity to carry water, which is a real sophisticated knowledge of hydraulic engineering.

Similarly, the Romans also managed to develop some advanced sewer systems in order to keep the cities as clean and hygienic as possible. One of the oldest sewer systems in the world is still in use today is the Cloaca Maxima of Rome. These systems use underground channels to transport waste out of the city and many modern cities have based their sewer systems on Roman techniques.

Likewise, the building techniques of the ancient Romans revolutionized architecture and construction, influencing the design and stability of modern structures: in fact, the use of roman cementknown as opus caementiciummade it possible to build long-lasting and monumental buildings. Other elements such as the arch, the vault and the dome were perfected by them and are still used today.

Finally, the ancient Romans also managed to develop some heating systems advanced as those liked with the name of hypocausts: it was a underfloor heating used in spas and in the homes of the rich and to be able to function of the hot air that circulated under the raised floors and consequently managed to heat the rooms effectively. It is precisely from this system that the inspiration was taken to create modern heated floors.

Which of these innovations do you think is the most important?