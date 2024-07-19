Most visitors of Paestum – City of goddesses in the National Museum of Antiquities in Leiden will come out satisfied after seeing the exhibition. They now know that around 600 BC, the Greeks founded a city in the Bay of Salerno in southern Italy that they called Poseidonia. They have also learned about the local worship of Athena and Hera, the three enormous and well-preserved temples dedicated to the goddesses, aspects of the prosperous daily life, and the seizure of power by first the Lucanians (400 BC) and then by the Romans (273 BC), who redeveloped the city and renamed it Paestum.

Exhibition Paestum, Collection//Reflection. On display at the National Museum of Antiquities in Leiden. Info: rmo.nl Paestum Collection//Reflection

The more than two hundred exhibited objects are also diverse, beautiful, curious or interesting. Nineteenth-century cork models, together with large photographs, give a good impression of the temples. A stone ‘signboard’ of an inn with the prices for an overnight stay, food and a girl for one night in a playful tone makes it clear how Paestum became part of the Roman road network from 132 BC. A bronze statuette from the sixth century BC recalls the myth of Odysseus and the Sirens in which one of the mythical creatures washed up dead at Poseidonia. And the eight wall paintings, including a scene of a warrior returning from the battlefield, give a compelling picture of the burial culture of the Lucanians in the fourth century BC.

Statuette of a siren325-300 BC, from Campania. Photo Mathieu Rabeau/ GrandPalaisRmn (Musée du Louvre)

Illegally excavated?

The colophon at the end neatly states that many objects are on loan from the Italian Museo e Parco Archeologico di Paestum e Velia and four other (foreign) collections. The rest, including an impressive Greek breastplate, comes from the museum’s own collection.

But that breastplate with accompanying helmet also arouses some surprise among experts – as well as among the few who still remember the exhibition Prohibited to collect? from 2007 in the Leiden museum can remember. Because at that exhibition the museum said that the armor, which it had bought a few years earlier in the art trade, had been the subject of a lawsuit, because Italy claimed that the armor had been illegally excavated and traded. The Dutch judge had indeed ruled that there was no hard evidence of illegality, but it says enough that the museum concluded that they would no longer buy the armor. Precisely that object is, without further explanation, a top piece in the exhibition.

Such an explanation of the possible illegal origin, for example in the colophon, would not have been out of place with the more than ten Apulian vases in the exhibition that the museum acquired in the eighties and nineties. It is known that such vases with colorful paintings were illegally excavated in that period. An unclear and short history of origin, as is the case with the Leiden Apulian vases, is possibly an indication that they come from plundered graves.

Amenhotep III

The lack of explanation is particularly striking, because the museum does pay attention to contemporary issues about how (illegally excavated) heritage ended up in museum collections. This is evident from the small exhibition at the same time Collection//Reflection at the back of the entrance hall of the museum.

Signboard with innkeeper, traveller and mule75-100 AD, from Aesernia (Samnium). Photo Mathieu Rabeau/ GrandPalaisRmn (Musée du Louvre)

A short but powerful explanation is given of how two Egyptian objects ended up in the museum. For example, in 1935 the museum bought a relief fragment with the image of Pharaoh Amenhotep III from a Swiss art dealer, without good information about the location. In the meantime it is known that it was carved in a tomb near Luxor in 1913. The inhabitants of nearby Qurna, who often sold antiquities, were designated as ‘grave robbers’ and punished with expulsion. The exhibition now asks whether the dealers and collectors cannot also be regarded as such.

It’s almost symbolic: the Paestum-exhibition was created by a curator who is retiring, Collection//Reflection is the work of a new generation of curators, for whom contemporary issues concerning heritage and museum collections are self-evident.