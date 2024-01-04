Nissan will sell more than 3 million cars worldwide by 2023. The most important market is the United States, where almost 900,000 Nissans went. Europe received more than 300,000, of which just over 7,000 came to the Netherlands. Not one of them was a GT-R. Logical, because the car is no longer sold in Europe and the UK. But the car is still doing good business in the US.

In fact, sales increased by 584 percent compared to last year. And that for a car that is now almost 15 years old. The number of models sold increased from 57 in 2022 to 390 in 2023. It's still not a car for the masses: 0.000001 percent of the American population bought a new Nissan GT-R in 2023.

Why did the Nissan GT-R suddenly sell so much better in 2023?

We cannot offer you a direct explanation here, but there are a number of factors that can influence the modest sales success. For example, the Nissan GT-R received a major update for 2023 with a new appearance and an improved chassis. You understand that when a new GT-R arrives, many people will wait until 2023 to order.

But maybe it's just that sales have returned to their previous levels. In 2022 there were still plenty of supply shortages and in 2023 many factories were running at full speed again. To give you an idea, Nissan sold 228 units in 2021 and 303 GT-Rs in 2020 in the US. But a sales increase of 584 percent, that sounds very nice.