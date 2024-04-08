The fierce fire that affected the core of Easter Island in October 2022, the quarry of the Rano Raraku volcanic crater, where the ancient Rapa Nui made the majestic moai, brought to the fore the progressive degradation that the ancient statues are suffering. A year and a half after the flames affected more than 350 archaeological pieces, 22 of them moai with “serious alterations”, the Mau Henua indigenous community, administrator of the Rapa Nui National Park, is in the discount to implement a conservation project and cleaning of just a dozen objects, five of them ancestral stone figures of the indigenous people. “If a national conservation plan is not established today, the 'moais' will degrade and end up turning into sand in just over 100 years,” warns the mayor of Pascua, Pedro Edmunds, on the sidewalk of a school where a summit to protect the ocean.

The Rano Raraku moai most affected by the fires cannot be seen from the limited tourist trail. It is a heritage area especially of the island, where 416 stone statues have been erected. Fire trucks cannot access the place where the flames devastated a hundred hectares of grasslands and that is why the challenge of controlling it was enormous.

There are those who consider Rapa Nui (the navel of the Earth) as a cemetery of 160 square kilometers of moai, but the people of Easter do not see it that way. Carlos Edmund, president of the island's Council of Elders, explains that the ancestors put some bones of the dead under the moai so that the person would continue to live spiritually. “The burning of the moai makes me sad and angry because it is like they burned my grandfather, the ancestors who commanded each tribe. Moai means the living face of the people, it is something very sacred, as if they were burning an image of Jesus Christ,” says the leader of the ancestral indigenous institution on a sunny summer day with intermittent rain.

After the 2022 fire, UNESCO led an emergency project to generate a conservation diagnosis of the affected archaeological remains of moais, residential structures and stone ovens. In addition to identifying 350 affected pieces, the report prepared by members of Mau Henua and government and civil society entities concluded that, beyond the flames, climatic and water factors are the most frequent and harmful to the moai. Biological erosion accelerates the deterioration process of the outer layer of the statues, impacting between 5 and 10 centimeters of its volcanic rock surface.

Archaeologist Merahi Atam, from the Council of National Monuments (CMN), explains that the characteristics of the lapilli tuff, the special rock with which the moai were made, is very delicate, as it is a compact ash. “The way they are dispersed [los objetos arqueológicos] on the island, in the open countryside, and the cultural decisions of the ancestors are having consequences today,” he points out. The statues embedded in the island, such as the Te Tokanga, 22 meters long and weighing about 200 tons, are subject to various alterations, cracks and detriments to some stylistic features. “There is loss of details of eyes, ears, hands and then it simply remains as a semi-anthropoform shape that one can identify, so it loses an important part of its aesthetic and cultural value,” says Atam. “If the moai are not properly protected, an important part of our history will be lost,” he adds.

Nancy Rivera, a member of the board of directors of the Rapa Nui National Park, points out that climate change is accelerating the deterioration of archaeological pieces. “Due to the storm surges we have had landslides in Ahu [altar en lengua pascuense], associated with the coasts of the island. The height of the waves is much higher than before, they have reached up to six meters, so they damage a lot and erode the pieces located on the coast much more. The rains are now more intense and the strong winds have also made us take action. In Rano Raraku, which is a very high place on a cliff, we now close when the wind exceeds 45 kilometers per hour. It happened before, but it was very rare. Last winter, for example, we had to close at least 10 times,” he says.

The conservation plan for 10 archaeological pieces affected by the fires achieved a budget of 90 million pesos (about $94,000). Rivera assures that they cannot put their efforts only into the competitive fund projects because they can fail, of course: “Our intention is that once we recover from the consequences of the pandemic – the 14 weekly flights have not yet been reestablished -, let's leave a budget of the income of the ticket entrance to the park for conservation, just as we have one for maintenance.”

Atam, from the Rapa Nui heritage secretariat of the CMN, states that the protection of the moai is “very complex” from a technical point of view, considering how fragile the lapilli rock is and that fires contribute to its degradation. “The main thing is to keep them under a protected perimeter, considering that horses, cows and people transit in an unregulated manner. Alterations due to climatic factors are inevitable, but they can be mitigated by subjecting the statues to consolidation and water-repellent processes with specific substances that have already been tested in previous projects. There we must focus our efforts to work and ensure the protection and permanence of the moai,” he advises.

In 2017, the State of Chile awarded the concession of the Rapa Nui National Park for 50 years to the Mau Henua indigenous community. Since UNESCO declared the island a World Heritage Site in 1986 until then, several conservation works were carried out, led mainly by scientific commissions and foreign private institutions, the National Conservation and Restoration Center and UNESCO itself. “Now there is no foundation that is here because our rules are not clear enough for them to participate. They are dictated by the indigenous community in complicity with the State. And let me tell you, it's like having no rules. By not having rules, you cannot trust the investment,” the mayor acknowledges. “State intervention is urgently needed,” he adds, referring to generating incentives for investment in the island's material culture.

