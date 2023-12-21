













The Ancient Magus' Bride A new arc began that will be titled “Beast Hunt.” The manga went on hiatus in March 2023, and on December 1st it was announced that it would move to Comic Growl (formerly Comic Bushiroad Web) from Bushiroad Works.

And so that the chapters are translated quickly and can be read by fans, It was reported that AI will begin to be used to carry out translations of The Ancient Magus' Bride.

The work will begin to be translated into English, but later, it is also intended to be translated into Chinese. The decision is interesting, because lately The attacks on AI in the manga and anime industry are quite harsh.

Source: Bushiroad Works

Let's see the benefits that translator AI can bring, and prepare for the return of The Ancient Magus' Bride.

Where can I watch The Ancient Magus' Bride?

At the moment, the two seasons of The Ancient Magus' Bride They are available on Crunchyroll. The first season was released in 2017, while the second ran until April 2023.

Both consist of 24 chapters, so in total they have 48. The anime series is in charge of Wit Studio (Spy x Family, Attack on Titan).

The manga is serialized by Bushiroad Works in Japanese, Seven Seas Entertainment in English, and by Panini Editorial and Editorial Standard in Spanish. The work is written by Yū Godai and illustrated by Mako Oikawa. It currently has 19 compilation volumes.

